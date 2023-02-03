PLATTSBURGH — After holding just a slim, seven point lead at the break, the Raiders kicked it into high gear in the second half. Nahjhime Kirton scored 23 points and Kennyh Hardeman followed with 20 points as the Raiders took down the Cougars at home, 99-76.
Even though the Clinton CC trailed at the half, the first 20 minutes of action was very back and forth. Clinton would find a way to keep the deficit manageable going to intermission, down 46-39, however, in the second half would allow 53 points, compared to their 37, resulting in the loss.
The Raiders offensive efficiency was critical in the road win, as they shot nearly 60% from the field. They would also win the rebounding battle handley as well, winning on the glass, 47-29.
On the Cougars’ side of things, keeping and maintaining possessions was the struggle, as they recorded 21 turnovers in the loss.
Kirton and Hardeman weren’t alone in scoring high totals for the Raiders Tuesday, as De’Vante Mateo scored 19 points and Jevonny Brown tallied 18 points. Nick Butler would also provide seven points off the bench, including a three, in the win.
Jaylin Williams continued to build on his offensive game thus far this season, scoring a team-high 20 points; Spencer Daby would follow him with 20 points, including four, three-pointers, respectively, in the home defeat.
With the loss Tuesday, the Cougars have now dropped four of their last five contests, bringing their record to 6-14 overall (2-10 in conference). They’ll have their chance to right the ship this Saturday, when they take on Cayuga CC on the road, at 3 p.m.
