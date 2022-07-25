LAKE PLACID — The Adirondack Mountains once again provided a picturesque backdrop for athletes from around the world for the 2022 ViewSPORT IRONMAN Lake Placid North American TriClub Championship triathlon on Sunday, July 24.
This year’s version of the event saw athletes swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles through the region culminating in a finish along Main Street Lake Placid, just outside of the Olympic Oval.
The event saw Cody Beals overcome a large deficit in the running portion of the triathlon to take the victory with a finishing time of 8:15:11.
Second place finisher, Michael Weiss, made the finish interesting as he closed the gap to Beals in the final stretch of the 140.6-mile race.
In the women’s professional race, it was Sarah True who outpaced the second place finisher, Heather Jackson, in the running portion, to win with a time of 9:00:22.
With approximately seven miles remaining in the run portion, then-leader, Justin Metzler, began dealing with muscle cramps, proving Beals’ path to the top of the podium imminent.
Eventual race runner-up, Weiss also stormed past the struggling Metzler to finish with an overall time of 8:17:04.
Pamphiel Pareyn rounded out the podium in third with a time of 8:23:25. In the professional women’s race, Heather Jackson took second behind True with an overall time of 9:16:23 while Jodie Robertson finished in third with a time of 9:22:02.
The 2022 event saw more than 2,100 athletes start the race, leading athletes along a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run through Lake Placid. The swim took place in Mirror Lake, which serves as one of the best IRONMAN swim courses in the world.
Once out of the water, athletes transitioned over to the 112-mile bike portion. The two-loop bike course traveled through the surrounding hills of the Adirondacks. Athletes were challenged with the 11-mile climb up the “notch” from Wilmington back to the transition area at Northwood School.
Runners experienced a two-loop course that traveled through the city center. Athletes were able to view the famed Olympic ski jumps before heading down scenic River Road and ending on Main Street for the finish line.
The 2022 ViewSPORT IRONMAN Lake Placid North American TriClub Championship offered qualifying slots to 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship taking place in Kailua-Kona Hawai‘i on Oct. 6 and 8, 2022.
Official results can be found at www.ironman.com/im-lake-placid-results.
The top five results for the mens and women’s races will be listed below, with times listed in swim/bike/run/total time order.
—
Men’s results
1. Cody Beals, CAN (0:50:34, 4:33:26, 2:46:28; 8:15:11), 2. Michael Weiss, AUT (0:55:51, 4:22:13, 2:53:34; 8:17:04), 3. Pamphiel Pareyn, BEL (0:50:25, 4:29:48, 2:58:14; 8:23:25). 4. Justin Metzler, USA (0:50:32, 4:26:44, 3:05:30; 8:27:28). 5. Matt Russell, USA (0:57:11, 4:27:51, 2:57:39; 8:28:54).
Women’s Results
1. Sarah True, USA (0:55:36, 4:55:30, 3:04:07; 9:00:22), 2. Heather Jackson, USA (1:05:22, 4:52:21, 3:13:53; 09:16:23), 3. Jodie Robertson, USA (1:02:55, 5:04:32, 3:07:41, 9:22:02), 4. Rachel Zilinskas, USA (0:50:57, 5:11:52, 3:23:23; 9:32:33), 5. Melanie McQuaid, CAN (0:58:03, 05:05:32, 3:25:45, 9:34:32).
