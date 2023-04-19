CLINTONVILLE — In one of four meets going on around the section Tuesday, the Knights edged out both the Patriot girls and boys in what was week two of the young outdoor track and field season.
In the boys events Seton Catholic barely edged out AuSable Valley overall, winning 62-61.
The Knights were led by Max Grafstein and Ashton Guay as both took a pair individual events, as well as being a part of two winning relay teams. Guay would place first in both the 100-meter dash (12.0) and the 200-meter dash (25.3) while Grafstein would take the top spot in the 1600-meter run (5:27.6) and the 400-meter dash (57.2); both would be on each of the winning 3200-meter and 1600-meter relay teams that would each win for the Knights.
Seton Catholic would again flash a strong showing in the girls events, winning by a larger overall margin of 72-40.
Pacing the Knights was Grace Trombley and Abby Pearl as each won both individual and relay events to secure the victory. Trombley would place first in the long jump (14’1’’) and the 200-meter dash (28.9) while Pearl won the 400-meter dash and 3000-meter run (15:11.9)
Pearl would also be a part of both the 3200-meter and 400-meter relay teams that would take first place for Seton Catholic; Trombley ran for the 400-meter and 1600-meter teams, as the squad swept the relay events.
AuSable Valley did see a solid performance from Emma Pelkey who won both the high jump (4’6’’) and 100-meter hurdles (19.3).
Both squads will be back in action for week three of outdoor competition come next Tuesday, April 25.
—
BOYS
OVERALL RESULTS
Seton Catholic 62, AuSable Valley 61
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Guay, DeJordy, Grafstein, Pearl), 14:11.3
110 hurdles- 1, AVCS, LaPier, 20.7.
100 dash- 1, SC, Guay, 12.0.
1600 run- 1, SC, Grafstein, 5:27.6.
400 relay- 1, AuSable Valley (Dupuis, Yeates, Rabideau, Smith), 50.1.
400 dash- 1, SC, Grafstein, 57.2.
400 hurdles- 1, AVCS, Dupuis, 1:09.8.
800 run- 1, SC, Pearl, 2:06.7.
200 dash- 1, SC, Guay, 25.3.
3200 run- 1, SC, Chase, 12:07.6.
1600 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Guay, Metcalf, Grafstein, Pearl), 4:16.5.
Long jump- 1, AVCS, Yeates, 16’4.5’’.
Triple jump- 1, AVCS, Brandt, 33’1.5’’.
Shot put- 1, SC, Bobbie, 48’9.5’’.
Discus- 1, AVCS, Lefevre, 104’7.5.
Multiple event winners- Grafstein (SC), Guay (SC).
GIRLS
OVERALL RESULTS
Seton Catholic 72, AuSable Valley 40
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Whalen, Speigel, Allen, Pearl), 14:11.7.
100 hurdles- 1, AVCS, Pelkey, 19.3.
100 dash- 1, SC, Mast, 13.9.
1500 run- 1, SC, Allen, 6:27.4.
400 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Whalen, Mast, Pearl, Trombley), 59.0.
400 dash- 1, SC, Pearl.
800 run- 1, SC, Speigel, 3:17.4.
200 dash- 1, SC, Trombley, 28.9.
3000 run- 1, SC, Pearl, 15:11.9.
1600 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Whalen, Speigel, Samson, Trombley), 5:23.4.
High jump- 1, AVCS, Pelkey, 4’6’’.
Triple jump- 1, AVCS, Hodgson, 22’4.5’’.
Long jump- 1, SC, Trombley, 14’1’’.
Shot put- 1, SC, Johnson, 20’2’’.
Discus- 1, AVCS, Bushey, 55’4’’.
Multiple event winners- Pelkey (AVCS), Trombley (SC), Pearl (SC).
BOYS
Moriah/Boquet Valley 90, Lake Placid 35
GIRLS
Moriah/Boquet Valley 83, Lake Placid 44
LAKE PLACID — While Moriah/Boquet Valley already had a meet under their belt, Lake Placid was just getting their 2023 outdoor season underway Tuesday in their meet at Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds.
“Great first meet for Lake Placid in some tough weather conditions. Congratulations to Moriah Boquet Valley for being great competitors and especially strong in the sprints and field events,” said Lake Placid coaches Savannah Doviak and Caitlin Delaney.
For the Moriah/Boquet Valley boys, who topped Lake Placid overall 90-35, they were led by Ethan Madill and Jackson Hooper. Madill would take both the shot put (36’5’’) and the discus (94’) as the group would win all five field events in total. On the track Hooper would take first in both the 100-dash as well as being a part of the victorious 400-meter relay team; he would also claim first in long jump (18’10’’).
Aiden Fay would have some solid runs for the Blue Bombers, even in the loss, as he would take first in the 1600-meter run (5:25), the 3200-meter run (14:18.12) as well as the 3200-meter relay (10:12), in which he ran as the anchor to the four-man group.
Moriah/Boquet Valley repeated that winning formula in the girls events as well, dominating the field events en route to a 83-44 overall win against Lake Placid. This time however, the squad would win just four of the five field events as Lake Placid’s Liana Shambo would break up their streak with a win in the long jump (12’9’’).
Shambo would also take first in the 400-meter hurdles (1:29.7). Teammate Lilly Rother would also win a pair of events for the Blue Bomber girls, as she would take the top spot in both the 1500-meter (5:38) and 3000-meter run (13:10.3).
The Moriah/Boquet Valley girls were led to victory in part by a pair of stellar performances from Sofie Fiegl and Isabella Giovazzine. Fiegl would win both the high jump (4’2’’) and triple jump (21’6’’) while Fiegl hurled her way to first in both the shot put (25’2’’) and discus (65’6’’).
Both squads will be back in action on the track and field next Tuesday as the season gets back into full swing.
—
BOYS
OVERALL RESULTS
Moriah/Boquet Valley 90, Lake Placid 35
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Lake Placid (Scanio, Ruppert, Francis, Fay), 10:12.
110 hurdles- 1, M/BV, Smith, 24:22.
100 dash- M/BV, Hooper, 12.6.
1600 run- 1, LP, Fay, 5:25.
400 relay- 1, M/BV (Hooper, Rutz, Simmer, Wetzon), 53.6.
400 run- 1, M/BV, Perry, 59.4.
400 hurdles- 1, M/BV, 1:31.
800 run- 1, LP, Scanio, 2:24.
200 dash- 1, M/BV, Rutz, 25.0.
3200 run- 1, LP, Fay, 14:18.12.
1600 relay- 1, M/BV, 4:10.
High jump- 1, M/BV, Sanders, 5’4’’.
Long jump- 1, M/BV, Hooper, 18’10’’.
Triple jump- 1, M/BV, Hickok, 30’9’’.
Shot put- 1, M/BV, Madill, 36’5’’.
Discus- 1, M/BV, Madill, 94’.
Multiple event winners- Fay (LP), Hooper (M/BV), Madill (M/BV).
GIRLS
OVERALL RESULTS
Moriah/Boquet Valley 83, Lake Placid 44
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Lake Placid (Rother, Cohen, Erenstone, McKinnon), 12:39.
100 hurdles- 1, M/BV, 18.5.
100 dash- 1, M/BV, 13.5.
1500 run- 1, LP, Rother, 5:38.
400 relay- 1, M/BV (McKiernan, Marcil, Bisselle, Riemerama), 58.7.
400 dash- 1, M/BV, Bisselle, 1:14.5.
400 hurdles- 1, LP, Shambo, 1:29.7.
800 run- 1, LP, McKinnon, 2:57.
200 dash- 1, M/BV, 30.3.
3000 run- 1, LP, Rother, 13:10.3.
1600 relay- 1, M/BV, 5:23.8.
High jump- 1, M/BV, Fiegl, 4’2’’.
Long jump- 1, LP, Shambo, 12’9’’.
Triple jump- 1, M/BV, Fiegl, 21’6’’.
Shot put- 1, M/BV, Giovazinne, 25’2’’
Discus- 1, M/BV, Giovazinne, 65’6’’.
Multiple event winners- Rother (LP), Giovazino (M/BV), Shambo (LP), Fiegl (M/BV).
BOYS
Beekmantown 126, Northeastern Clinton 6
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 80, Beekmantown 50
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles and Cougars would come away with a split in their meet on Tuesday, as the Eagle boys cruised to a lopsided victory by winning every event and the Cougar girls nearly did the same.
Even in an all-around team victory, Alex Jock’s performance for the Eagle boys was still the standout, as he won both 110-meter hurdles (15.6) and 200-meter dash (25.3) en route to a 126-6 overall victory.
On the girls side of the meet it was the duo of Ava McAuliffe and Lexi Clark that stole the show for the Cougars and helped propel the group to their second win of the young season.
“Ava McAuliffe led the cougars on a chilly afternoon at Beekmantown. She took home wins in the 100m, 400m, 200m and was part of the winning 4x400 Relay. Shiloh Carroll was a triple winner (400m Hurdles, 4x100, 4x400) and teammate Lexi Clark swept the horizontal jumps (long and triple),” said Beekmantown coach Kathy Champagne. “Kylie Bishop of Beekmantown was a double winner taking firsts in the shot put and discus.”
While Northeastern Clinton will have until next Tuesday, April 25, to prepare for their next meet, Beekmantown will be on the road this weekend for their next taster of action, as they will travel for an invitational at Mohonasen Senior High School, in Schenectady, on Saturday.
—
BOYS
OVERALL RESULTS
Beekmantown 126, Northeastern Clinton 6
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Eagan, Laidman, Sand, Slick), 9:11.7.
110 hurdles- 1, BCS, Jock, 15.6.
100 dash- 1, BCS, Reams, 11.6.
1600 run- 1, BCS, Slick, 4:56.8.
400 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Frennier, Mosley, Van Alpen, Burgin), 48.0.
400 dash- 1, BCS, Ducatte, 53.8.
400 hurdles- 1, BCS, J. Sand, 1:08.3.
800 run- 1, BCS, N. Sand, 2:20.2.
200 dash- 1, BCS, Jock, 25.3.
3200 run- 1, BCS, Laidman, 11:27.9.
1600 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Van Alpen, Williams, Sweenor, Jock), 3:51.5.
High jump- 1, BCS, Herrera, 5’10’’.
Long jump- 1, BCS, Owen, 19’4.5’’.
Triple jump- 1, BCS, Page, 35’10.5’’.
Shot put- 1, BCS, Giddings, 45’1’’.
Discus- 1, BCS, Martin, 118’6’’.
Multiple event winners- Jock (BCS).
GIRLS
OVERALL RESULTS
Northeastern Clinton 80, Beekmantown 50
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Northeastern Clinton (Jolicoeur, Racine, Deso, Cone), 11:33.1.
100 hurdles- 1, NCCS, Visconti, 19.8.
100 dash- 1, NCCS, McAuliffe, 12.8.
1500 run- 1, BCS, Rostak, 6:02.1.
400 relay- 1, Northeastern Clinton (Carroll, Harvey, Jolicoeur, Racine), 58.0.
400 dash- 1, NCCS, McAuliffe, 1:03.1.
400 hurdles- 1, NCCS, Carroll, 1:19.2.
800 run- 1, NCCS, Racine, 2:54.1.
200 dash- 1, NCCS, McAuliffe, 27.9.
3000 run- 1, BCS, Drowne, 12:48.8.
1600 relay- 1, Northeastern Clinton (McAuliffe, Cone, Carroll, Racine), 4:42.6.
High jump- 1, BCS, Quinn, 4’10’’.
Long jump- 1, NCCS, Clark, 13’4’’.
Triple jump- 1, NCCS, Clark, 30’4’’.
Shot put- 1, BCS, Bishop, 29’9.5’’.
Discus- 1, BCS, Bishop, 65’7’’.
Multiple event winners- Clark (NCCS), McAuliffe (NCCS), Bishop (BCS).
BOYS
Peru 72, Saranac Lake 60
Saranac Lake 118, Ticonderoga 10
GIRLS
Saranac Lake 92, Ticonderoga 33
SARANAC LAKE — Even a snowy Tuesday afternoon couldn’t slow down the Nighthawks, Red Storm and Sentinels as the three squads sent their boys and girls teams to Saranac Lake for what was a highly competitive early-season meet.
“It was a great effort by Peru. When the temperatures dipped to 30 degrees with spitting snow, Peru’s athletes seemed to get stronger and performed well in the cold,” said Saranac Lake boys coach Cy Ellsworth. “Congratulations to the coaching staff and to the athletes from Peru.”
Peru flashed a pair of multiple event winners in the boys meet to help lead the group to a narrow, 72-60, overall win against Saranac Lake. Sawyer Schlitt continued to own the short-track events, winning both the 100-meter dash (10.8), 200-meter dash (24.5) and the 400-meter dash (55.5). Olivier Lancto would win a pair of field events as well, taking first in both the high jump (5’8’’) and the triple jump (36’10’’).
However, Saranac Lake’s Mitchell Ellsworth, Jake Kollmer and Carter Hewitt all also won multiple events to help lead their group past Ticonderoga overall, 118-10. Ellsworth took both throwing events, with a shot put of 45’2’’ and a discus of 133’2’’, Kollmer won both the 1600-meter (5:03.9) and 3200-meter run (11:42.9) and Carter Hewitt took both the 110-meter hurdles (16.1) and long jump (16’10.5’’).
Ticonderoga would be well represented in the meet by Isabelle Burroughs, who took first in the 100-meter hurdles (18.2) and tied for first in the high jump (4’4’’).
All three groups will be off until their next return to action on Tuesday, April 25.
—
BOYS
OVERALL RESULTS
Peru 72, Saranac Lake 60
Saranac Lake 118, Ticonderoga 10
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Saranac Lake (Bickford, Kollmer, Hesseltine, Madden), 9:01.8.
110 hurdles- 1, SLCS, Hewitt, 16.1.
100 dash- 1, PCS, Schlitt, 10.8.
1600 run- 1, SLCS, Kollmer, 5:03.9.
400 relay- 1, Peru (Hanson, McMillan, Schlitt, Crawford), 48.4.
400 dash- 1, PCS, Schlitt, 55.5.
400 hurdles- 1, PCS, Matthews, 1:05.5.
800 run- 1, PCS, Pandolph, 2:17.3.
200 dash- 1, PCS, Schlitt, 24.5.
3200 run- 1, SLCS, Kollmer, 11:42.9.
1600 relay- 1, Peru (Matthews, Fuller, Madesco, Pandolph), 4:06.1.
High jump- 1, PCS, Lancto, 5’8’’.
Long jump- 1, SLCS, Hewitt, 16’10.5’’.
Triple jump- 1, PCS, Lancto, 36’10’’.
Shot put- 1, SLCS, Ellsworth, 45’2’’.
Discus- 1, SLCS, Ellsworth, 133’2’’.
Multiple event winners- Ellsworth (SLCS), Kollmer (SLCS), Hewitt (SLCS), Schlitt (PCS), Lancto (PCS).
GIRLS
OVERALL RESULTS
Saranac Lake 92, Ticonderoga 33
Peru matchup(s) not reported
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Peru (Garrow, Garrow, Breen, Welc), 11:23.2.
100 hurdles- 1, TCS, Burroughs, 18.2.
100 dash- 1, SLCS, Kujabi, 13.8.
1500 run- 1, PCS, Welc, 5:35.9.
400 relay- 1, Peru (Garrow, Markowitz, Davey, Palmer), 56.9.
400 dash- 1, Arnold, 68.5.
400 hurdles- 1, PCS, Breen, 1:17.5.
800 run- 1, PCS, Garrow, 2:43.9.
200 dash- 1, Garrow, 29.8.
3000 run- 1, PCS, Welc, 13:08.8.
1600 relay- 1, Peru (Garrow, Arnold, Trumper, Garrow).
High jump- 1, TIE, Berry (PCS) & Burroughs (TCS), 4’4’’.
Long jump- 1, PCS, Garrow, 14’7’’.
Triple jump- 1, PCS, Davey, 27’7’’.
Shot put- 1, PCS, Palmer, 29’8’’.
Discus- 1, PCS, Palmer, 85’7’’.
Multiple event winners- Garrow (PCS), Burroughs (TCS), Palmer (PCS), Welc (PCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.