ONEONTA, NY — The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer season came to a close on Wednesday afternoon, as the Cardinals fell to Oneonta State in a State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Semifinal game. After being tied at halftime, the Red Dragons scored two second-half goals to pull away for the win.
The Cardinal men finished their season at 8-8-3 (2-4-3 SUNYAC). They have now finished .500 or better in three straight seasons of play. Oneonta extends their win streak to six games with the win, as they are now 13-2-2 overall.
Each half was very evenly played, as Oneonta finished with a 15-13 shot advantage and a 4-3 advantage in corners. Each team had several opportunities on goal, with Oneonta having 10 and Plattsburgh getting nine shots on goal.
Sophomore keeper Teddy Healy had a strong game in goal, totaling eight saves on the day. The eight saves were a season and career high for Healy, who faced 10 shots on the day. The Amityville native made several highlight reel saves throughout the game, as the Red Dragons constantly threatened to score.
Offensively for Plattsburgh, they had several opportunities, with some close chances in the first half. The Cards got several crosses into the box with a number of red jerseys but weren’t able to capitalize, just missing on some prime opportunities.
Brian Coughlan attempted the most shots for the Cards with three attempts, all of which were on goal. Rocky Bujaj had two for Plattsburgh, both of which were on goal as well.
It marked the final game for ten seniors/graduate students Jimmy Alexander , Andrew Braverman, Rocky Bujaj, Joseph Ditillo, Trey Ekert, Ethan Gaboff, Christian Garner, Alex Graci, Juan Velez, and Cole Weiner. Based upon a blanket waiver granted by the NCAA, some student-athletes may have eligibility remaining they would not have had otherwise, and they may choose to utilize it.
The Cardinals will look towards next season, as they will return some key pieces with their top two goal scorers coming back for their junior year in Coughlan and John Hayes and Healy returning for his junior year in goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.