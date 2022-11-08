CORTLAND — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team’s SUNYAC season-opening weekend on the road closed out with a bounce-back victory on Saturday night.
Paul Bryer and newcomer Riley Sutherland combined for six points as the Cardinals (2-1-1, 1-1) skated to a 7-2 decision at Cortland State, which had defeated Potsdam State, 7-1, the night before.
Bryer finished with two goals and an assist, while Sutherland added a goal and two assists.
Plattsburgh State rebounded from a 5-1 setback at 10th-ranked and conference rival Oswego State on Friday night.
“The team did a good job preparing for the Cortland game,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “We talked about it during our pre-game meeting and we were able to get great leadership.
“Sometimes it’s tough after playing an emotional game against a team like Oswego the night before.”
Jake Lanyi put Plattsburgh State ahead to stay with 14:46 gone in the first period and then Adam Tretowicz, Bryer and Sutherland all tallied in the second to make it a 4-1 advantage.
Cameron Knowlton scored a goal for the Red Dragons, which cut his team’s deficit to 3-1 at the time.
“It was only a 1-0 game after one, but we played well,” Moffat said. “We were able to extend our lead in the second period and that was good.”
Carson Gallagher, Ryan Bonfield and Bryer added third-period goals for the Cardinals and Devlin O’Kane tallied the second Cortland goal. All the scoring in the third was done in the first 11 minutes of the stanza.
Plattsburgh State held a 44-28 shot advantage and Jacob Hearne made 26 saves in the Cardinals’ nets.
“We capitalized on our chances and we did a good job keeping their shots to the outside,” Moffat said. “Jacob Hearne played well in goal for us.
“All four of our lines played pretty well and that’s a strength on the team because we know all four lines can contribute.”
Plattsburgh State returns home for conference games against Brockport on Friday night and Geneseo on Saturday night.
“I know it sounds like a broken record, but every SUNYAC game is so important,” Moffat said. “You want to be better in your next game.
“It will be nice to be at home and playing in front of our fans the next four games.”
—
Plattsburgh State 7, Cortland State 2
PSU 1 3 3 - 7
CSU 0 1 1 - 2
First period- 1, PSU, Lanyi (Sutherland, Ring), 14:46.
Second period- 2, PSU, Tretowicz (Sutherland, Hogg), 7:53. 3, PSU, Bryer (Weaver-Vitale), 12:26. 4, Cort, Knowlton (Settimo), 17:40. 5, PSU, Sutherland (Bonfield), 18:20.
Third period- 6, PSU, Gallagher ppg (Stockdale, Bryer), 2:58. 7, Cort, O’Kane ppg (Grupp, Buffoline), 5:26. 8, PSU, Bonfield (Tretowicz), 7:06. 9, PSU, Bryer (Ring), 10:38.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 44-28.
Saves- Hearne, PSU, 26. Durante, Cort, 37.
