PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team is looking to take another step in 2022-23 to where it wants to be.
The Cardinals are coming off a season where they went 15-8-3 overall and 11-4-1 in State University of New York Athletic Conference play before a home defeat to Brockport in the SUNYAC Tournament quarterfinals.
“Definitely, we made some strides throughout the season,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “The team was pretty new with an influx of young players. The freshmen made an immediate impact and continued to get better as they learned about Plattsburgh State hockey.”
Moffat said a focus heading into this season is on team defense.
“We have to do a better job cutting down on our goals against this season,” he said. “And that’s not just the goaltending, but our defensive zone and neutral zone coverage. We want to not only keep teams from scoring, but keep them from getting good scoring opportunities.”
“We did a pretty good job of that in our exhibition games, limiting our opponents to a combined 32 or 33 shots. But, it’s going to get tougher now over the weekend as the games are for real and there’s more intensity.”
The Cardinals opened their season Friday with a 2-2 overtime tie at Plymouth State and play at Castleton State today in non-conference games.
Plymouth State, which skated to a 3-2 win at the Stafford Ice Arena in the Cardinals’ season opener last year, are favored the win the Massachusetts State Collegiate Hockey Conference (MASCAC) for the fourth year in a row
The Panthers finished 19-6-2 overall and 14-2-2 in conference play and lost in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. Plymouth State compiled a 11-2-2 home record and will be a quality test for Plattsburgh State.
The Cardinals played just about everyone competitively last season, but had their trouble getting over the hump against the top teams on the schedule.
“It takes only a goal or two, a save or two, or one less penalty to turn those games into wins,” Moffat said. “We are a pretty good team when we play 5-on-5 and stay out of the penalty box. That’s when we are successful.”
The Cardinals lost a good number of players off last year’s team due to eligibility ending for some players, transfers and a couple of career-ending injuries.
“We did lose a lot, but we had a big roster based on the COVID season,” Moffat said. “Everyone had a big roster.”
However optimism abounds as the Cardinals return 12 of their top 13 scorers — Bennett Stockdale (14-14-28), Carson Gallagher (10-13-23), Thomas Maia (7-12-19), Mitchell Hale (5-13-18), Jacob Modry (4-14-18), Trey Thomas (10-7-17), Jack Ring (4-11-15), Adam Tretowicz (8-5-13), Paul Bryer (4-8-12), Ryan Hogg (3-9-12), Luk Jirousek (3-9-12) and Matt Araujo (1-11-12).
The Cardinals also return their top seven defensemen in Araujo, Modry, Hogg, Ring, Jagger Benson, Cory Doney and Kevin Weaver-Vitale.
“That’s definitely a plus returning that many players who played a lot last season,” Moffat said. “They will be able to help out with the learning curve for the younger players.”
Having Araujo back is huge for the program.
“Matt is a fifth-year graduate student,” Moffat said. “He has been our captain and all-conference a few times. It’s nice to have him back as a leader, but also as one of the best defensemen in the conference. There is a calmness about him and he leads by example with hard work on and off the ice.”
Jacob Hearne is the lone returning goalie on the team, but two others have been added.
“We had nine newcomers — seven freshmen and two transfers,” Moffat said. “We’re happy with the progress of the newcomers and we are expecting big things from them.
“We want to make sure they are playing good hockey for us as the year goes on and there will be immediate contributions. We feel they will make us a better team whether it’s in October or January and February.”
Moffat expects the team to play fast.
“I like the make-up of our team,” he said. “We want to be a fast team because that’s the way the game is going now. We’re focused on that. Our defensemen are very active and people notice that right away. They are offensively minded and will rush up the ice.”
Moffat and assistant coach Reid Lesswing want the Cardinals to take it one step at a time.
“We’re going to take it day by day even though that sounds like a cliché,” Moffat said. “We’re going to worry about the task at hand, and the task at hand is this weekend. Then we will worry about the following weekend and then the weekend after that.”
In Friday’s contest the Cardinals held a 37-29 shots on goal advantage as they worked towards a tie against Plymouth State.
Both teams went 0-5 on the power play.
After a scoreless first period, Trey Thomas broke the scoreless tie as the Cards took an early lead.
Plymouth State would score two unanswered goals, before Plattsburgh would even the score with 8:29 remaining in the third period. Jack Ring took the pass from teammate Cory Doney, and blasted it past the keeper.
