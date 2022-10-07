BINGHAMTON — The Plattsburgh State women’s tennis team continued its push toward qualifying for the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Tournament with a 7-2 victory over SUNY Brockport in conference action on Thursday at the Binghamton Tennis Center.
In doubles action, senior Alyana Leandry and junior Jackie Svantner won, 8-2, at No. 2, while juniors Samantha Svantner and Nicole Svantner prevailed, 8-0, at the No. 3 position.
Brockport tied the match at 2-all before Nicole Svantner won what wound up being the decisive match in the contest by winning, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 5 singles. Jackie Svantner prevailed, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 6, junior Sarah Benowitz won, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 4, Samantha Svantner triumphed, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 3 and Leandry took No. 2, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-3), to round out the match for the Cardinals.
Plattsburgh State rises to 4-4 overall (2-3 SUNYAC) with the win and next faces SUNY Geneseo tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. at the Binghamton Tennis Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.