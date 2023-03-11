PLATTSBURGH — A two goal second period would be just what the doctor ordered, today, as the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team defeated rival Middlebury College, 4-2.
With the win, the Cardinals advance to the Final Four where they are set to play Gustavus Adolphus College, Friday, at 3 p.m. Location of the game has yet to be determined.
Leading goal scorer, and points leader, Sara Krauserneck had her hands on both goals in the second period. The first came on an unassisted goal to break a 1-1 tie game. The second came off Ivy Boric giving an insurance goal with the help of Krauserneck and Julia Masotta.
For full coverage and breakdown of the game, check Tuesday’s edition of the Press-Republican.
Plattsburgh 4, Middlebury 2
Middlebury 1 0 1 — 2
Plattsburgh State 1 2 1 — 4
1st period- 1, PSU, McLean (Schmelzer, Calhoun), 1:51. 2, MC, Vira PP (Hendrikson, Schluter), 9:47.
Second Period- 3, Krauserneck, 11:09. 4, PSU, Boric (Krauserneck, Masotta), 18:48.
Third Period- 5, MC, Nawrocki (Letterie, Kim), 6:01. 6, PSU, Unsworth EN (Schmelzer), 19:53.
Shots- PSU, 34-30
Saves- Menegas, MC, 33. Davis, PSU, 28
