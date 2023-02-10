PLATTSBURGH — For the first time in more than 20 years, the Plattsburgh State men’s and women’s track and field teams hosted a meet at the Field House, as the Cardinals competed at the Plattsburgh State Wednesday Track and Field Meet. There was no team scoring.
MEN
A total of six Cardinals won events: senior Brexton Montville captured the 55-meter dash (6.57), first-year student Charles Cypress won the 200-meter dash (23.89), first-year student Nick Gelsomino took first in the 600-meter run (1:32.01), sophomore Justin Kumrow placed first in the 1,000-meter run (2:35.82), junior Logan Van Buren crossed first in the mile run (4:43.12) and senior Aidan Masten posted the top mark in the long jump (6.32 meters – 20’ 9”).
Second-place finishes came from first-year student Jordan Williams in the 55-meter dah (6.72), sophomore Noah Bonesteel in the 1,000-meter run (2:36.32), junior Jeremy Gundrum in the mile run (4:44.00), first-year student Julius James in the long jump (6.14 meters – 20’ 1.75”) and senior Aidan Tous in the shot put (12.68 meters – 41’ 7.25”), while third-place results came from James in the 55-meter dash (6.90) and junior Michael Brockway in the 1,000-meter run (2:45.01).
A select number of student-athletes will next compete at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University from Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11, in Boston, Mass.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville- 60-meter dash (7.06 converted from 6.57 55-meter dash)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville- 60-meter dash (7.06 converted from 6.57 55-meter dash)
Jordan Williams- 60-meter dash (7.19 converted from 6.69 55-meter dash)
Julius James- 60-meter dash (7.41 converted from 6.88 55-meter dash), long jump (6.32 meters- 20’ 1.75”)
Charles Cypress- 200-meter dash (23.89)
Aidan Masten- Long jump (6.32 meters – 20’ 9”)
Aidan Tous- Shot put (12.68 meters – 41’ 7.25”)
WOMEN
A total of three Cardinals won events: sophomore Sarah Smith finished first in the mile run (5:38.33), junior Becca Christie cleared the top height in the high jump (1.57 meters – 5’ 1.75”) and graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko had the top toss in the shot put (12.42 meters – 40’ 9”).
Second-place finishes came from senior Jessica Landman in the 400-meter dash (1:05.89), first-year student Virginia Lucchetti in the 1,000-meter run (3:16.94), first-year student Marissa LeDuc in the 55-meter hurdles (9.79) and the high jump (1.48 meters – 4’ 10.25”) and Bjelko in the weight throw (12.28 meters – 40’ 3.5”), while third-place finishes came from senior Deanna Zoch in the 55-meter dash (8.10), sophomore Morgan Thompson in the 400-meter dash (1:07.29) and junior Natalia Castro in the mile run (6:13.28).
A select number of student-athletes will next compete at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University from Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11, in Boston, Mass.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Becca Christie- High jump (1.57 meters – 5’ 1.75”)
Kaitlyn Bjelko- Shot put (12.42 meters – 40’ 9”)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Becca Christie- High jump (1.57 meters – 5’ 1.75”)
Kaitlyn Bjelko- Shot put (12.42 meters – 40’ 9”)
Jessica Landman- 400-meter dash (1:05.89)
Sarah Smith- Mile run (5:38.33)
Marissa LeDuc- 60-meter hurdles (10.53 converted from 9.79 55-meter hurdles), high jump (1.48 meters – 4’ 10.25”)
Michaela Schaffer- Long jump (5.06 meters – 16’ 7.25”)
Kaitlyn Bjelko- Shot put (12.42 meters – 40’ 9”), weight throw (12.28 meters – 40’ 3.5”)
