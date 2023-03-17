AMHERST — There’s an old saying that goes: there’s the thrill of victory, and agony of defeat. In every game played, there’s a winner and loser.
It just happened to be the night the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team didn’t have the puck drop the right way. In what became a battle of attrition, the Cardinals fell in the NCAA Division III Women’s Hockey Championships semifinals to Gustavus Adolphus, 3-2, in double overtime.
In what could be described as an instant classic, the only time PSU trailed in the game was on the game winner.
Both teams gave it their all on the ice, in what felt like deja vu all over again. Both teams met in last year’s semifinal game, with the Golden Gusties coming out on top in that contest.
Full coverage and breakdown of the game can be found in Tuesday’s edition of the Press-Republican.
