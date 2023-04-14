PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State softball team defeated the visiting St. Lawrence Saints twice on Wednesday afternoon by scores of 8-3 and 9-4, extending their win streak to seven games. The win streak is the longest for the program since a seven-game win streak in 2016, with the next longest being a nine game streak in 2011.
Plattsburgh scored 17 runs on the day and had 21 hits as their offense was excellent against the Saints pitching over 14 innings. Rebecca Diller and Danielle Torres each started behind the plate and each had three hits in their starts. Morgan Ormerod earned her second win of the year in game one, while Julia Golino moved to perfect 6-0 with a game two win.
Plattsburgh moves to 13-3 with the win and will now prepare for a conference doubleheader at SUNY Potsdam this Saturday, April 15 beginning at noon.
GAME 1
Plattsburgh State 8
St. Lawrence 3
Diller was fantastic in game one for the Cards, as she went 3-4 with three RBI and two doubles in the win, raising her season average to .483 this year. Golino was 2-3 with two runs scored and four RBI, including a bases-clearing double to put the game out of reach in the eighth. Gwen Noll came off the bench to go 2-2 with two runs scored while Ormerod was excellent in relief, going 4.1 innings giving up just one hit, striking out seven, and giving up no runs.
Plattsburgh grabbed an early 3-0 in the first inning as Kristina Maggiacomo singled in a run and Diller doubled home two more in the next at-bat. However, in the top of the third, the Saints scored three runs of their own, knocking out the Plattsburgh starter from the game, and forcing the Cards to go to Ormerod in the third inning. The first-year struck out the next Saints’ batter to end the threat, keeping the game tied at three runs apiece.
After a scoreless fourth, Plattsburgh retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth, after Noll singled, stole second, and scored on a Golino single. After a sac bunt, Diller doubled for the second time in the game, scoring Golno from first to put the Cards up two runs. In the next inning at the plate, the Cards added three more runs, thanks to Golino who doubled in three runs to put the game out of reach for St. Lawrence and give Ormerod a nice cushion to close out the game. Ormerod picked up two more strikeouts, finishing the game with a 1-2-3 frame.
For St. Lawrence, Sofia Berryhill took the loss to move to 0-6 on the year, while Meredith Rose and Cora Ferguson each had multi-hit games. Rose doubled twice and drove in a run, while Ferguson doubled once and drove in one run.
GAME 2
Plattsburgh State 9
St. Lawrence 4
In game two, Torres was strong for the Cards in the seven spot in the order, collecting three hits and driving in two runs, while scoring once and also drawing a walk. Mikayla Manalo collected two hits, a double, an RBI, and scored a run. Claire Palmer was 2-4 with an RBI and run scored and Golino went seven innings for the complete game and her sixth win of the year.
Plattsburgh once again scored early to take the lead, as Manalo doubled home Torres to give the Cards an early 1-0 lead. In the following half inning, the Saints were able to respond with two runs, as Ferguson doubled home two to give her team their first lead of the day. The Cardinals were quick to respond, tying the game at two with a Kelsy Waite RBI single up the middle.
In the fourth, the Cards began to pull away as they scored five runs on three hits and one error. Plattsburgh regained the lead with a Palmer RBI single to left, scoring Manalo and making the score 3-2. A bases-loaded walk added another run to put the team up two, forcing a pitching change from St. Lawrence. Torres greeted the new arm with a line drive single to right, scoring two runners and putting the team up four runs. Another run came around to score on an error before the end of the frame, giving Plattsburgh a 7-2 lead after four innings of play.
The Cardinals added runs in the sixth on a wild pitch and an error. negating the two runs scored by the Saints in the top of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, St. Lawrence began to rally in the seventh, putting two runners on with two outs, but Golino induced a game-ending line out, giving the Cards their seventh straight win.
Layne Fritz took the loss in 3.2 innings of work for the Saints, while Olivia Caporale was 4-4 with two runs scored and a double.
