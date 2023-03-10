PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State rifle team took second place in both air rifle and smallbore at the MAC Conference Rifle Championships. The Cardinals came in second in smallbore to SUNY Maritime in the Sharpshooter Division by a score or 2017 to 1947.
The marksmen came in second to SUNY Maritime in air rifle, 2069-2017. The team was led by Heather Keane in air rifle, 526, and 512 in smallbore. The team came out on top of Norwich, Canisius and Canisius ROTC. The marksmanship club practices and competes out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club under the direction of coach Peter Visconti. No experience is required to join the team and the club is fully funded by the Recreational Sports Department of Plattsburgh State. The team has been fortunate to receive grants from the NRA to help with supplies.
