FRIDAY
RPI UNDER THE LIGHTS INVITATIONAL
MEN
TROY — The Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team had four student-athletes compete at the RPI Under the Lights Invitational hosted by the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Friday.
Sophomore Noah Bonesteel and junior Logan Van Buren each posted second-place finishes, with Bonesteel taking second in the 1,500-meter run (4:00.48) and Van Buren placing second in the 800-meter run (1:58.44). First-year student Erik Kucera and sophomore Justin Kumrow rounded out the remainder of the Cardinals at the meet, as they placed 10th (4:05.04) and 13th (4:14.48), respectively, in the 1,500-meter run.
WOMEN
TROY — Graduate student Aislyn McDonough won the 800-meter run at the invitational, as she covered the event in 2:21.34, besting the second-place finisher by more than three seconds.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Noah Bonesteel – 1,500-meter run (4:00.48)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Noah Bonesteel – 1,500-meter run (4:00.48)
Logan Van Buren – 800-meter run (1:58.44)
Erik Kucera – 1,500-meter run (4:05.04)
Aislyn McDonough – 800-meter run (2:21.34)
SATURDAY
NEW HAMPSHIRE PENMAN RELAYS
MEN
MANCHESTER, N.H. — First-year student Charles Cypress and sophomore Noah Bonesteel took second in the 200-meter dash and the 800-meter run, respectively, as the Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team recorded 10 top-eight finishes at the Southern New Hampshire Penmen Relays hosted by Southern New Hampshire University on Saturday.
Cypress was the runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.15, while Bonesteel clocked a second-place time of 1:57.24 in the 800-meter run.
Senior Aidan Tous took fourth in the shot put (12.69 meters – 41’ 7.75”) and eighth in the hammer throw (35.79 meters – 117’ 5”), while first-year student Thomas Gilbo placed sixth in the high jump (1.75 meters – 5’ 8.75”) and junior Jorge Cabrera finished sixth in the hammer throw (38.53 meters – 126’ 5”).
Seventh-place finishes came from junior Michael Brockway in the 5,000-meter run (16:37.38) and junior Spencer Trudo in the hammer throw (37.24 meters – 122’ 2”), while eighth-place finishes came from sophomore Peter Basile in the 5,000-meter run (16:38.06) and senior Aidan Masten in the long jump (6.28 meters – 20’ 7.25”).
WOMEN
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Graduate student Aislyn McDonough won the 800-meter run, helping lead the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team to 10 top-eight finishes at the Southern New Hampshire Penmen Relays hosted by Southern New Hampshire University on Saturday.
McDonough, who also won the 800-meter run at the RPI Under the Lights Invitational on Friday, took first with a time of 2:21.93.
First-year student Mikayla Khadijah and graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko took third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.59) and the shot put (12.06 meters – 39’ 7”), respectively, while the 4x100-meter relay team of Khadijah, junior Michaela Schaffer, sophomore Morgan Thompson and senior Deanna Zoch placed third with a time of 52.16.
Fourth-place finishes came from sophomore Sarah Smith in the 5,000-meter run (20:04.38) and first-year student Marissa LeDuc in the 100-meter hurdles (17.67), while first-year students Marissa Colvin and Emily Stritzl placed sixth in the 800-meter run (2:34.72) and the pole vault (2.45 meters – 8’ 0.5”), respectively. Junior Becca Christie tied for seventh in the high jump (1.45 meters – 4’ 9”) and senior Jasmine Piper took eighth in the hammer throw (33.19 meters – 108’ 11”) to round out the Cardinals’ top-eight finishers.
The Larry Ellis Invitational hosted by Princeton University was canceled midway through the meet on Saturday due to thunder and lightning. Senior Janyll Barber was slated to compete in the 400-meter hurdles and Senior Brexton Montville was slated to compete in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.
Plattsburgh State next competes at the Middlebury Outdoor Invitational hosted by Middlebury College on Saturday, April 22.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Charles Cypress – 200-meter dash (22.15)
Kaitlyn Bjelko – Shot put (12.06 meters – 39’ 7”)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Charles Cypress – 200-meter dash (22.15)
Noah Bonesteel – 800-meter run (1:57.24)
Aidan Masten – Long jump (6.28 meters – 20’ 7.25”)
Aidan Tous – Shot put (12.69 meters – 41’ 7.75”)
Jorge Cabrera – Hammer throw (38.53 meters – 126’ 5”)
Spencer Trudo – Hammer throw (37.24 meters – 122’ 2”)
Morgan Thompson – 200-meter dash (27.63)
Aislyn McDonough – 800-meter run (2:21.93)
Sarah Smith – 5,000-meter run (20:04.38)
Mikayla Khadijah – 100-meter hurdles (17.10)
Marissa LeDuc – 100-meter hurdles (17.12)
Becca Christie – High jump (1.45 meters – 4’9”)
Kaitlyn Bjelko – Shot put (12.06 meters – 39’ 7”), hammer throw (32.96 meters – 108’ 2”), javelin throw (39.22 meters – 95’ 10”)
Jasmine Piper – Discus throw (30.12 meters – 98’ 10”), hammer throw (33.19 meters – 108’ 11”)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.