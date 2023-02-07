PLATTSBURGH — This past weekend in the SUNYAC started out well for the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team with a 10-3 win at Fredonia State on Friday night.
It, however, didn't finish well when the Cardinals' seven-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night as Buffalo State goaltender Emil Norrman stopped 52 of 53 shots on goal in the Bengals' 4-1 victory.
The Cardinals (16-5-2, 10-3-1) still lead the SUNYAC regular season standings with 21 points, but Oswego State (20) and Geneseo State (19) are close behind.
And what makes matters worse is that the Cardinals have only two games remaining — Friday at home against Potsdam State on Rock the Red/Senior Night and the following Wednesday at SUNY Morrisville — while both Oswego and Geneseo have a game in hand over Plattsburgh.
So, in order for the Cardinals to finish first in the conference and get the top seed in the SUNYAC Tournament, Plattsburgh will need to win both its contests and get help from one of the three teams playing Oswego.
—
FRIDAY
PLATTSBURGH 10
FREDONIA 3
FREDONIA — The Cardinals scored six goals, two by Luk Jirousek, within a nine-minute span in the first period and skated to their win over the Blue Devils.
“Give the guys credit,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “We came out well with a lot of focus and executed the game plan to perfection.
“We got up on them. They started to press and we were able to get odd-man rushes and were able to take the win out of their sails.”
Thomas Maia led the way offensively with three goals and Jirousek added two. Adam Tretowicz, Trey Thomas, Bennett Stockdale, Colin Callanan and Brendan Young chipped in with a goal apiece.
Callanan's was a power-play goal while Tretowicz and Thomas added short-handed markers.
“The guys did a fine job and increased our lead in the second period,” Moffat said. “Human nature makes it difficult to keep the foot on the pedal in a game like this.”
Jacob Hearne played two periods in net for Plattsburgh and stopped 22 of 24 shots. Kyle Alaverdy was in goal for the third and turned aside nine of 10.
“This isn't an easy place to play and Fredonia is fighting for their playoff lives,” Moffat said.
—
SATURDAY
BUFFALO STATE 4
PLATTSBURGH 1
BUFFALO — The final score wasn't indicative of the game as Buffalo State scored two empty-net goals in the final minute of regulation and won despite being outshot by a 53-20 margin.
Four of the game's five goals were scored in the final 4:33 of regulation.
The Cardinals ran into a hot goaltender as Norrman finished with 52 saves and Eli Shiller stopped 16 of 18 shots in net for the Cardinals.
“I thought we played excellent hockey in the first and third periods.” Moffat said. “Overall, I thought we played pretty well.”
The Bengals took a 1-0 lead into the third period, but the Cardinals tied the game late, at 15:27, on Mitchell Hale's power-play goal. Callanan and Jacob Modry had assists on the play.
The tie lasted less then two minutes, however, when Buffalo State went on a power play of its own and gabbed the lead for good on a goal by Joe Glamos.
Michael McCosh (19:07) and Andrew St. Logar (19:55) then added empty-net goals in the final minute.
The Cardinals held a 33-15 advantage in shots on goal over the first two periods, but it was Buffalo State who took the lead on a goal by Nick Stuckless with only 49 seconds remaining in the second.
“We lost our focus for a time in the second period and it ended up costing us,” Moffat said. “We were pressing too much to score. We need to stay focused for 60 minutes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.