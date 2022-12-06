POTSDAM — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team took a step backwards Saturday night.
The Cardinals’ seven-game unbeaten streak (6-0-1) came to a crushing end when North Country rival Potsdam State skated to a 5-2 victory in State University of New York Athletic Conference action at Maxcy Hall.
The Bears (3-8, 2-5) were holding on to a 3-2 lead when they tallied two empty-net goals in the final minute to seal it.
Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat was understandably disappointed with the final result.
“I believe in what you put into it,” he said. “We had some bad practices during the week and we earned what we got tonight. The fight, energy and emotion were not there.
“But give Potsdam credit. They played really well defensively and sacrificed their bodies, blocking 12 shots in the game.”
Adding to Plattsburgh’s disappointment was SUNY Morrisville’s surprise 3-1 victory at conference-leading Oswego over the weekend. A Plattsburgh win over the Bears would have put the Cardinals in great shape in the standings.
Bennett Stockdale’s goal with just 1:14 gone in the first period gave the Cardinals (7-2-2, 4-2-1) the lead.
But if the Cardinals were happy with themselves for getting the early goal, it didn’t last long.
Nolan Towne tied it for the Bears less than a minute later at 2:05 and then Potsdam grabbed the lead for good on Michael McArthur’s goal with just 1:14 remaining in the first stanza.
Plattsburgh controlled play for much of the second, but it was Potsdam that scored the only goal of the stanza when Jack Bloem found the back of the net with only 1:20 left in the second to make it 3-1.
Jack Ring’s power-play goal at 12:19 of the third gave the Cardinals some life, cutting the deficit to 3-2,
Potsdam, however, was able to hold on behind the play of goaltender Connor Green, who stopped 41 of 43 shots in the contest, and empty-net goals from Jack Loran at 19:09 and Bloem at 19:24.
“We played better in the second and third periods, but we set the bar low after the first,” Moffat said. “We didn’t support the puck well tonight and it’s difficult to just turn a switch on.
“Nothing comes easy in this league and we didn’t give Potsdam enough respect going into the game. You have to earn what you get and we didn’t earn it tonight. Now we have to get back to work.”
Jacob Hearne stopped seven of nine shots in playing the first period in net for the Cardinals and Eli Shiller made 10 saves on 11 shots over the final two periods before being lifted for an extra skater.
The Cardinals are back in action tonight at Norwich University’s Kreitzberg Arena where Plattsburgh defeated the Cadets, 3-1, two Saturdays ago in the FirstLight Shootout championship game.
Norwich will be looking to avenge that setback and comes into the game following a 1-all overtime tie at Babson and a 5-1 victory at Southern Maine over the weekend.
The Cardinals, who are now ranked twelfth in Division-III, close out the first semester with a home conference game against Morrisville Saturday on Casella Teddy Bear Toss night at the Stafford Ice Arena.
—
Potsdam State 5, Plattsburgh State 2
Plattsburgh State 1 0 1 — 2
Potsdam State 2 2 2 — 5
First period- 1, PSU, Stockdale (Ring), 1:14. 2, Pots, Towne (Ludwig, Klanow), 2:05. 3, Pots, McArthur (Mahlmeister), 18:46.
Second period- 4, Pots, Bloem (Campbell), 18:40.
Third period- 5, PSU, Ring ppg (Maia), 12:19. 6, Pots, Loran eng, 19:09. 7, Pots, Bloem eng (Hoehn), 19:24.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 43-22.
Saves- Hearne (7), Shiller (10), PSU, 17. Green, Pots, 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.