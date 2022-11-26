NORTHFIELD, Vt. — It would be difficult to find many negatives in the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team’s performance on Friday.
The Cardinals scored three goals in the first period on the way to a 5-0 victory over Middlebury College in the opening round of the FirstLight Shootout being held at Norwich University.
The win sends Plattsburgh (6-1-2, 4-1-1) into tonight’s 7 p.m. championship game against the winner of the Norwich University versus Aurora University contest that was played later on Friday.
“There’s always things you can work on,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “But what I liked tonight in particular was our transition through the neutral zone. We used our speed and that created good opportunities for us.”
The Panthers (0-3-0) were hit with a five-minute, hitting from behind penalty just a minute into the game and the Cardinals took full advantage.
Jacob Modry put in a rebound at 1:38 to give Plattsburgh the lead and Luk Jirousek tapped in his own rebound at 3:39 to make it 2-0. Ryan Bonfield had assists on the first two Plattsburgh goals.
The Cardinals then grabbed a 3-0 advantage when Cory Doney scored off a nice individual effort at 11:51.
“We were fortunate to get the early five-minute powerplay,” Moffat said. “But you still have to capitalize on it and we did with two goals.
“It’s tough for a team to come back from that, but I still felt we needed to get that third goal.”
It became 4-0 at 11:49 of the second when Bennett Stockdale took a pass from Spencer Bellina, skated down the right side and put the puck high into the net on the far side. Defenseman Matt Araujo picked up his second assist of the contest on the play.
Doney added his second goal of the game when he got the puck from Brendan Young and scored at 13:48 of the third to compete the scoring.
Eli Shiller recorded the shutout in net for the Cardinals, stopping all 23 shots. Adam Wisco made 31 saves for the Panthers, who looked at times like a team playing in only its third game of the season.
“We did a good job denying them time and space,” Moffat said. “We were also able to block a lot of shots and when we needed to get the save, Eli was there to make it.”
Trey Thomas and Thomas Maia made their return to the lineup after being out with injuries, but defenseman Ryan Hogg was the player hit from behind early on and did not return.
“It was good to get Thomas and Maia back, but they have been out for a while and still need to adjust to the speed of the game,” Moffat said.
—
Plattsburgh State 5, Middlebury 0
PSU 3 1 1 — 5
MC 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, PSU, Modry ppg (Araujo, Bonfield), 1:38. 2, PSU, Jirousek ppg (Bonfield, Tretowicz), 3:39. 3, PSU, Doney (Lanyi, Maia), 11:51.
Second period- 4, PSU, Stockdale (Bellina, Araujo), 11:49.
Third period- 5, PSU, Doney (Young, Weaver-Vitale), 13:48.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 36-23.
Saves- Shiller, PSU, 23. Wisco, Midd, 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.