PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team needed some help last weekend to win the SUNYAC regular season championship.
The Cardinals didn't get it.
Oswego State took care of business at home by finishing off the regular season with a 7-3 win over Buffalo State on Friday and a 9-0 thumping of Fredonia State on Saturday.
As a result, the Lakers (16-8-1, 12-4-0) ended up one point ahead of the Cardinals (18-5-2, 12-3-1) in the standings, 26-25, winning the regular season title and being the top seed in the SUNYAC Tournament.
On paper, Plattsburgh's 12-3-1 conference record appears better than Oswego's 12-4-0 mark.
Two of the Lakers' losses, however, were in overtime to Cortland State and Geneseo State, giving Oswego a point for both and accounting for the margin of difference between the two.
Both the Lakers and Cardinals get first-round byes in the SUNYAC Tournament and will host semifinal games on Saturday.
The remaining four teams in the tournament are: 3, Geneseo (17-6-2, 11-4-1); 4, Cortland (16-8-1, 11-5-0); 5, Buffalo State (13-12-0, 8-8-0); and 6, Fredonia (7-17-0, 5-11-0).
Wednesday's quarterfinals have Fredonia at Geneseo and Buffalo State at Cortland.
The semifinals are set for Saturday and the championship game will be played the following Saturday at the site of the highest remaining seed.
The 18 overall wins this season for Plattsburgh are the most the Cardinals have had since the 2015-16 campaign. The Cardinals are ranked No. 7 nationally in the latest Division III poll.
