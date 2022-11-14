PLATTSBURGH — Luk Jirousek made it a good opening home weekend for the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team.
Jirousek's goal with 25 seconds left in regulation Saturday night lifted the Cardinals into a 2-all overtime with No. 3 Geneseo State in SUNYAC action at the Stafford Ice Arena.
The contest came on the heels of Plattsburgh's 9-2 victory over Brockport State the night before.
“We played real well and it was a great college hockey game,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “It was up and down, and a fun game. I think both teams earned the tie.”
Peter Morgan gave the Ice Knights a 2-1 advantage with a goal 4:28 into the third period.
It stayed that way, with Geneseo able to kill off some penalties in the stanza.
Cardinals' goalie Jacob Hearne was pulled for an extra attacker in the final minute and Jirousek sent the game into overtime with his clutch goal.
“The game is 60 minutes long and we waited until near the end to tie it,” Moffat said. “We were able to stay with it after they took the lead and there was no panic. We kept coming and Luk was able to score on a shot through a screen.”
Cory Doney gave Plattsburgh (3-1-2, 2-1-1) the lead with 15:45 gone in the first period.
But, with Geneseo skating 5-on-3 to open the second stanza, Matthew Doran tied it with a power-play goal 52 seconds in.
“Even though they tied it early in the period, I felt we had some great chances,” Moffat said. “We hit two posts in the second period.”
Neither team could find the back of the net in overtime.
“We had some chances to win it,” Moffat said.
Jacob Hearne stopped 33 of 35 shots in the Plattsburgh nets and Matt Petizian was busy in the Geneseo making 40 saves on 42 shots.
The Cardinals tuned up for Saturday's showdown with their one-sided win over Brockport the night before.
“We applied some early pressure on Friday, scoring less than a minute into the game and having a 3-0 lead in the first period,” Moffat said. “That early goal got us rolling and smelling blood.”
Plattsburgh then erupted for five goals in the second stanza for an 8-1 advantage after two.
“We just wanted to focus on our habits,” Moffat said. “We wanted to keep doing the habits that got us the lead.”
The Cardinals remain home for weekend games against Fredonia State on Friday and Buffalo State on Saturday. Saturday's game versus Buffalo State will be Poster Night, with free poster given out and autographs following the game.
“It's nice to be home again and we need to take care of business,” Moffat said.
