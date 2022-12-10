PLATTSBURGH — Steve Moffat is hoping Plattsburgh State men’s hockey fans will be in the Christmas spirit tonight at the Stafford Ice Arena.
The Cardinals (7-3-2, 4-2-1) will close out their first semester of play by hosting SUNY Morrisville (5-5, 3-4) in SUNYAC action at 7 p.m.
Tonight will also be a special event evening for the Cardinals — Casella Teddy Bear Toss Night.
“This is our third annual Casella Teddy Bear Toss game,” the Cardinals’ head coach said. “We didn’t hold it two years ago because of COVID, but held it last year and it has gotten a little bigger.
“All the stuffed animals, and they don’t have to be just bears, will be given to the Clinton County Christmas Bureau to be distributed to families in need over the holidays.”
Moffat said fans are asked to throw the stuffed animals on the ice after Plattsburgh scores its first goal and only after the first goal is scored.
“I recommend fans bring their own stuffed animals, but teddy bears will be available for purchase prior to the game,” he said. “But the ones for purchase go fast.”
It’s also an important conference game for the Cardinals, who have lost two in a row, including a hard-fought 2-1 non-conference setback at Norwich University on Tuesday night.
“I think it’s a huge game for us,” Moffat said. “It’s one of the biggest games we will be playing early in the season.
“We’re treating it like it’s the seventh game of the Stanley Cup finals. We need to have that mindset. We have to do what makes us successful — be hard on the pucks, win races to the puck and managing the puck. Those are the keys to us playing a good game.”
Morrisville continues to improve and that was evident in the Mustangs’ surprising 3-1 win at conference-leading Oswego last weekend.
Morrisville followed that up with a 6-3 home win over Potsdam on Wednesday, a team Plattsburgh lost to, 5-2, last Saturday.
“It’s going to be a competitive game for us,” Moffat said. “We don’t want to end the semester with three losses in a row. Absolutely, it’s better to finish 5-2-1 in the conference the first half of the season, and not 4-3-1.”
There were some positives in the Cardinals’ loss at Norwich, but Moffat knows the team needs to be better.
“The effort was there and it’s tough to beat a team like Norwich twice in a week on their home ice,” he said.
“We had a couple of real good chances, but need to be harder on the puck in front of the net, be more desperate in front and shoot more, instead of looking for the perfect shot. When we do that and create rebounds, that’s when we are at our best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.