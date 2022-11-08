WOMEN
PLATTSBURGH — With his first season in the rearview mirror, Plattsburgh State women’s basketball head coach Ben Sarraf is ready for the upcoming season and is looking forward to working with this team each day. Sarraff is making sure his team is physically and mentally prepared for the long season ahead.
“We need to realize at the end of the day, if we put ourselves in a position physically, mentally, while also building team chemistry, we can be the best we can be,” Saraff said, “We can live with the result at the end of the day as long as we are doing those things. So far we’ve had over 15 practices and two scrimmages and I think we are doing well in terms of being in a good spot mentally, physically, and prepared from a basketball standpoint. I don’t think we have left much on the table.”
Sarraf adds a new assistant this year to the staff in Keith Wasberg, who brings over a decade of experience coaching women’s basketball in Seattle, Washington.
The team will return eight players from last year’s roster, with last year’s leading scorer Payton Couture and Mya Smith returning to lead the team on the court. Plattsburgh also welcomes seven newcomers to this year’s team, with six players looking at their first collegiate stints and one transfer looking to add quality depth to Sarraf’s team.
Plattsburgh finished 7-18 a year ago, also putting up a 4-14 record in conference play. With seven wins in conference play being the threshold for a playoff spot last season, Sarraf believes this team has a strong opportunity to make a playoff push, with a strong mix of returning contributors and newcomers to this year’s team. The team will open up their season tonight at home versus Clarkson, at 5:30 p.m.
MEN
PLATTSBURGH — After the 2021-22 season, in which the Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team finished 2-23, Head Coach Mike Blaine is excited for the coming season, and for how this team can improve in 2022-23.
“We are extremely excited about the season ahead,” Coach Blaine said, “We believe that our returning players have taken it upon themselves to make great strides, individually and collectively, this past offseason. We are excited by several newcomers that we think can help give us a big lift in the race for a SUNYAC championship.”
Blaine brings in an entirely new staff this year, as Nick Arnold joins the coaching room this year along with Matt Luneau, Anthony Skiffington and 2022 Plattsburgh State Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Travis Gorham.
The team will return nine players from last year’s team, including their top two scorers from the 21-22 season in sophomore guard Kevin Tabb and senior forward Erik Salo. Tabb averaged 16.6 points per game for the Cards a year ago, the fourth-best mark in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC), and the best on the team. Salo had a solid junior campaign, averaging 14 PPG while also adding 8.2 rebounds per game as the team’s top rebounder.
Plattsburgh also welcomes seven newcomers to this year’s team, with three players looking at their first years of college competition and four transfers with previous collegiate experience looking to add to a strong returning group.
Plattsburgh finished 2-23 overall a year ago, and 1-17 in conference play, as they will look to improve upon those marks from a year ago. With some key pieces returning, and some solid newcomers entering the mix as well, Plattsburgh State men’s basketball is primed for improvement this year. The team opens up its season on Nov. 8, as they host Clarkson at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall.
NEWS
Casella Waste Systems enters the second year of its partnership with Plattsburgh State as the official game day sponsor for Cardinal men’s and women’s basketball in 2022-23, and thanks to Casella, admission to all Plattsburgh State men’s and women’s basketball games will be free for the entirety of the 2022-23 season.
