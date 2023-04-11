PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team’s home opener was a successful one on Friday.
After playing their first 18 games of the 2023 season on the road, the Cardinals returned to a chilly and windy Chip Cummings Field with a 13-3 non-conference win over RPI.
“We’ve been able to get wins in our last two games at Clarkson and here today against RPI, and that definitely should give us some confidence,” Plattsburgh head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “We want to be able to compete — and win.
“It was definitely great to be playing on our home field. We feel more comfortable here.”
Lefty Chris Santic gave the Cardinals (6-13) another quality start in getting the pitching win. Santic went seven innings, allowed six hits, one earned run, walked three and struck out six.
Plattsburgh also played solid defense behind their pitcher, making just one error in the contest.
“Santic has been good for us all year,” Quinn-Loeb said. “He was able to keep RPI’s hitters off balance and also control their running game. They have stolen a lot of bases this year.
“And our defense played great in this game.”
Quinn-Loeb was also pleased with the offensive production as the Cardinals finished with nine hits in all and scored at least one run in five of the eight innings they batted.
“We had 29 quality at-bats today and were able to score 13 runs,” he said. “Our line-up did a great job one through nine.”
The Cardinals pushed across three runs in the bottom of the first inning and held the lead throughout.
Santic tossed five shutout innings before surrendering an unearned run in the sixth and another run in the seventh.
Plattsburgh held a 9-2 advantage before putting the game away with four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Alex Kornblau and Conner Gonzalski paced the Cardinals with two hits each, with Kornblau getting a triple and scoring three runs.
Kyle Cremin drove in three runs, while Kornblau, Gonzalski, Jack Defayette and Adam Wein all knocked in two apiece.
Of the nine Plattsburgh hits, four went for doubles and one a triple.
RPI (13-9-1) finished with nine hits as well, but didn’t do enough damage with them.
The Cardinals are back on the diamond today hosting Clarkson University in a non-conference game at 4 p.m., before returning to SUNYAC play against New Paltz State in a three-game set on Friday and Saturday at home.
—
Plattsburgh State 13. RPI 3
RPI 000 001 110 — 3 9 2
PSU 301 302 40x — 13 9 1
Wade, Walsh (4), Ellis (6), Goldstein (7), Vallee (8) and Reddington. Santic, Mordecki (8), Edwards (9) and Wein. WP- Santic. LP- Wade. 2B- Marintche (RPI), Saia (RPI), Reddington (RPI), Defayette (PSU), Grant (PSU), Blair (PSU), Wein (PSU). 3B- Kornblau (PSU).
