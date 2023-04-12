PLATTSBURGH — It didn’t start out well for the Plattsburgh State baseball team on Tuesday when Clarkson University’s Colby Bouillette launched a long two-run homer to right center just three batters into the game.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, it didn’t get much better.
Brouillette, who attended Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Vt. finished with two home runs, double, single and five RBI to lead the Golden Knights (6-14) to a 23-6 victory over the Cardinals (6-14) in non-conference play at Chip Cummings Field.
The Clarkson win avenged last Tuesday’s 14-11 home loss to Plattsburgh.
The Golden Knights, who scored at least one run in every inning but the eighth, tallied two runs in the first, three in the second and three more in the third to take an 8-0 lead.
The Cardinals rallied with five runs of their own in the home half of the third to cut their deficit to 8-5. But Clarkson regained the momentum with four runs in the fourth for a 12-5 advantage.
“We battled back in the third inning to make it an 8-5 game, but weren’t able to hold them scoreless in the fourth,” Plattsburgh head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “Then the game got away. You could say it wasn’t a good day or us.”
The Golden Knights continued to hit the ball well and errors hurt the Cardinals later in the game when they were credited with five miscues.
Cam Jerrett added two doubles, two singles and six RBI for Clarkson, while Joe Pagano added four singles, four runs scored and two RBI as the Golden Knights finished with 25 hits.
Christian Ott led the Cardinals offensively with three hits and two RBI, Andrew Veit added two hits and a RBI, and Matt Blair two hits and a run scored.
Former Plattsburgh High School standout Brayden Trombley picked up his first collegiate hit with a double down the line in right in the ninth inning as a pinch-hitter. Nick Cergol, Kyle Cremin and Conner Gonzalski also had doubles for the Cardinals.
Plattsburgh ended up with 12 hits in all and Clarkson, which played errorless baseball, made a number of excellent defensive plays that kept the Cardinals from doing additional damage.
“We swung the bats pretty well,” Quinn-Loeb said.
The Cardinals will be back in action this weekend when they return to SUNYAC play, hosting New Paltz State for one game on Friday and two on Saturday at Chip Cummings Field.
“We just have to try and move on,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We need two good days of practice and get ready to play a team that is beatable if we play well.”
—
Clarkson 23, Plattsburgh State 6
Clarkson 233 453 102 — 23 25 0
Plattsburgh State 005 010 000 — 6 12 5
Riskin, Lewis (4), Hand (7), Godomsky (8), Gallagher (9) and Figliolino, Fratangelo (7). Mordecki, Osborn (3), Nista (4), Diaz (5), Malamud (6), Avin (7), Mosca (9), Goldberg (9) and Wein, Espinal (7). WP- Lewis. LP- Mordecki. 2B- Doyle (Clark), Brouillette (Clark), Millich (Clark), Jerrett (Clark) 2, Cergol (PSU), Trombley (PSU), Cremin (PSU), Gonzalski (PSU). HR- Brouillette (Clark) 2.
