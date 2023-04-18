PLATTSBURGH — It was just what the Plattsburgh State baseball team needed over the weekend.
The Cardinals took a big step in the right direction in SUNYAC play with a three-game series sweep of New Paltz State at Chip Cummings Field.
The Cardinals (9-14, 3-6) recorded a 7-5 win on Friday and a 4-3 and 10-7 doubleheader sweep on Saturday.
“It was a huge weekend for us,” Plattsburgh head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “Winning a weekend series in conference play is large and sweeping three games is a bonus.
“We have a good team and wish this would have happened earlier in the season.”
Kyle Cremin swung the big bat all weekend for Plattsburgh as he went 7-for-10 over the three games, with a home run, five runs scored and five RBI. Saturday, he had a 6-for-7 day at the plate, including a key home run.
“Cremin has been a good hitter for us all year and last year as well,” Quinn-Loeb said.
The Cardinals are scheduled to host St. Lawrence University today in a non-conference game before heading out on the road to play Oswego State for three on the weekend in SUNYAC play.
FRIDAY
PLATTSBURGH 7
NEW PALTZ 5
The Cardinals broke a 4-all tie with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and held on.
Christian Ott put Plattsburgh ahead to stay with a RBI single on a play where Cardinals’ runner Alex Kornblau distracted the New Paltz shortstop enough to mess up a potential double play grounder and get nobody out. Conner Gonzalski then singled in two more runs to make it 7-4.
Gonzalski finished with two hits and four RBI, while Kornblau and Ott each scored two runs. Ott. Cremin and Defayette each drove in a run.
Winning pitcher Sean Malamud allowed nine hits, four runs, three walks and struck out seven in going the first 7.2 innings. Andrew Veit picked up the save, getting the final two outs of the game on fly balls.
“Mud (Malamud) pitched a great game and we were able to score seven runs,” Quinn-Loeb said. “New Paltz, however, didn’t go away in the game and didn’t go away all weekend.”
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH 4
NEW PALTZ 3
Winning pitcher Chris Santic went the first 7.2 innings as he surrendered nine hits, two runs, walked four and struck out one. Logan Avin relieved and got the final four outs to earn the the save.
“Santic pitched well and Avin has that mentality to come into a tough situation and get the job done,” Quinn-Loeb said. “That was a huge spot in the game.”
Cremin belted a long solo homer to right center to break a 2-all tie in the seventh and put the Cardinals ahead to stay. Plattsburgh scored one more in the eighth before the Hawks made it interesting with a run in the ninth.
Cremin went 3-for-3 at the plate, with two runs scored and two RBI. Nick Cergol and Gonzalski each added two hits and a RBI.
PLATTSBURGH 10
NEW PALTZ 7
The Cardinals held a 7-4 lead before scoring three insurance runs in the eighth to make it 10-4.
The runs came in handy when Dillon Ristano clubbed a three-run homer in the ninth to pull the Hawks to within, 10-7.
Cremin added three more hits, including two runs scored and two RBI. Ott added two hits, two runs and two RBI, while Jack Defayette chipped in with two hits and two runs. Matt Blair contributed a key three-run double in the seventh.
“Ott laid down a good bunt in the inning and Blair had a big three-run double to the opposite field,” Quinn-Loeb said.
Plattsburgh starter Veit made a bid for a complete-game victory before leaving with one out in the ninth. Kolby Mordecki took over and got the game’s final two outs.
Veit, in 8.1 innings, allowed 11 hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out 11. He tossed scoreless baseball in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
“Veit was rolling along and we left him in,” Quinn-Loeb said. “Mordecki came in and got the final two outs and that was important for us.”
“We were able to move on from the Clarkson game. Our infield defense was good and when we made a mistake, we didn’t compound it. It finally came together over the weekend for us.”
—
Friday
Plattsburgh State 7, New Paltz 5
New Paltz 000 031 001 — 5 10 0
Plattsburgh State 300 010 30x — 7 8 1
Moeller, Sarni (5), Olson (7), McGovern (7) and Harvey. Malamud, Santic (8), Veit (9) and Wein. WP- Malamud. LP- Olson. Sv- Veit. 2B- Kreider (NP), Gonzalski (PSU).
—
Saturday
Plattsburgh State 4, New Paltz 3
New Paltz 000 101 001 — 3 11 2
Plattsburgh State 001 010 11x — 4 9 2
Zykoff, Ramsey (4), McGovern (6), Gregory (8), Ryan (8) and Harvey. Santic, Avin (8) and Wein. WP- Santic. LP- McGovern. Sv- Avin. 2B- Harvey. HR- Cremin (PSU).
—
Plattsburgh State 10, New Paltz 7
New Paltz 030 010 003 — 7 12 1
Plattsburgh State 221 110 03x — 10 11 2
Linett, Trink (2), Olson (6), Ryan (7), Sheehan (8) and Ristano. Veit, Mordecki (9) and Wein. WP- Veit. LP- Trink. 2B- Apicella (NP), Cremin (PSU), Blair (PSU), Defayette (PSU). HR- Ristano (NP).
