PLATTSBURGH — With SUNYAC power Cortland State in town yesterday and today, the Plattsburgh State baseball team needed a bit of a confidence booster on Wednesday.
The Cardinals were able to get that in a 16-3 non-conference victory over SUNY Canton at Chip Cummings Field.
Alex Kornblau and Justice Suafoa rapped out four hits apiece for the Cardinals, with Kornblau scoring three runs and driving in three, and Suafoa adding two runs and a RBI.
“Definitely, it was a confidence booster for us,” Plattsburgh head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “Especially after laying an egg the day before at St. Lawrence.
“That was a reason for playing the game and it was a chance to help our players’ psyche. It was good to get some playing time for some of the other players on the team, and that’s important.”
Daniel Grant and Ben Catrambone contributed two hits each for Plattsburgh, with Catrambone getting a triple, three runs scored and a RBI, and Grant a double, two runs and a RBI.
Andrew Veit chipped in with two singles and three RBI, while Joey Di Rocco drive in three runs and former Plattsburgh High standout Brayden Trombley a run-scoring single.
Plattsburgh scored at least one run in every inning but two, and tallied five in the fifth to make it a 11-1 score at the time. The Cardinals finished with 16 hits in all.
Edilberto Rosado and Ty Reed led Canton with two hits each, with Rosado getting a double and two RBI, and Reed a triple.
The Cardinals used five pitchers and starter Ryan Nista went the first five innings for the win. He allowed one run and struck out eight.
Next up for the Cardinals (12-17, 4-8) will be the SUNYAC-leading Red Dragons (23-9, 13-2), who lead Brockport State (22-11, 12-3) by one game in the standings.
The first game of the three-game set was yesterday at 3 p.m. and today’s twinbill has a noon start.
“Cortland has similarities to Brockport and Oswego,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We played Brockport tough and played well against Oswego. We will need to keep our focus level high against them.”
—
Plattsburgh State 16, SUNY Canton 3
SUNY Canton 010 000 011 — 3 6 4
Plattsburgh State 312 052 03x — 16 16 4
De La Garza, Cordova (5), Ruddy (7), Sandlarr (8) and Rosado. Nista, Agan (6), Diaz (7), Edwards (8), Kohn (9) and Grant, Espinal (6). WP- Nista. LP- De La Garza. 2B- Welch (Can), Rosado (Can), Kornblau (PSU), Suafoa (PSU), Grant (PSU). 3B- Reed (Can), Catrambone (PSU).
