THROGS NECK — Hits were at a premium Sunday as Plattsburgh State opened its 2023 baseball season with a non-conference doubleheader split with Maritime College.
The Cardinals, with Nick Cergol hitting a three-run homer, rallied for a 4-3 win in the first game before dropping the second, 3-1.
“Maritime will be near the top of its conference this season,” Plattsburgh head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “We battled them for 14 innings.
“It was very cold, with the wind chill a factor. It got a little warmer for the second game. But it was exciting to get out and play someone.”
In the first game, the Cardinals had problems at the plate as Maritime pitchers combined to retire the first 19 Plattsburgh batters, including 13 on strikeouts. Privateers’ starter Shane Sullivan went the first three innings and struck out eight of the nine batters he faced.
“He (Sullivan) would be at least the No. 2 starter on some SUNYAC teams and maybe the No. 1,” Quinn-Loeb said. “He was really good and they had others who were decent as well.”
Meanwhile, Plattsburgh starter Sean Malamud kept his team in the game as he went six innings to get the win, allowed five hits, did not walk anyone, fanned eight and allowed one run.
“Malamud threw real well,” Quinn-Loeb said.
Trailing 1-0, with one out in the top of the seventh, Alex Kornblau ruined the perfect-game bid with a double, Kyle Cremin singled him in to tie it, Conner Gonzalski walked and Cergol, who was named SUNYAC Baseball Athlete of the Week on Monday, followed with a three-run homer to right to give the Cardinals a 4-1 lead.
Maritime tallied two runs off reliever Kolby Mordecki, who ended up getting the save, in the bottom of the seventh to make it interesting. But the Cardinals held on for the victory.
“We were finally able to get some good at-bats and Cergol got a clutch hit for us,” Quinn-Loeb said.
“We played well defensively in the game and we were able to neutralize some of their better hitters.”
In the nightcap, the Cardinals had more hits than they had in the opener. But Nick Pingerra’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth broke a scoreless tie and gave the Privateers their win.
Chris Santic went the first five innings for the Cardinals and held Maritime off the board until the fifth. He allowed six hits, did not walk anyone and struck out four.
“Santic also pitched well for us, but got tired in the fifth,” Quinn-Loeb said.
The Cardinals scored their only run in the sixth and left two runners on base in the inning.
Jack Defayette, Kornblau, Cremin, Gonzalski, Cergol and Andrew Veit each had a hit for Plattsburgh, with Veit driving in the lone Cardinals’ run,
“Offensively, we gave some at-bats away,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We can’t strike out as many times as we did and expect to win games.”
Plattsburgh returns to the road this weekend with a non-conference doubleheader at Bard College.
Game 1
Plattsburgh 4, Maritime 3
Plattsburgh 000 000 4 — 4 4 2
Maritime 000 100 2 — 3 7 0
Malamud, Mordecki (7) and Wein. Sullivan, Heiderstadt (4), Sorgel (6), Racanello (7) and Madigan. WP- Malamud. LP- Rancanello. Sv- Mordecki. 2B- Kornblau (PSU, Pinggera (M). 3B- Felder (M). HR- Cergol (PSU).
Game 2
Maritime 3, Plattsburgh 1
Plattsburgh 000 001 0 — 1 6 0
Maritime 000 030 x — 3 6 1
Santic, Avin (6) and Wein. Denne, Stanley (4), Strycharz (6), Chu (6), Coppozi (7) and Frazzetta. WP- Stanley. LP- Santic. Sv- Coppozi.
2B- Defayette (PSU), Shea (M). HR- Pingerra (M).
