PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State baseball coach Sam Quinn-Loeb was hoping for better results on his team’s annual trip down south.
But, ready or not, the games now take on added importance, starting this Sunday when the Cardinals open up their SUNYAC schedule.
Plattsburgh begins its conference slate with a three-game set at Oneonta State with a 3 p.m. game Sunday and a doubleheader on Monday, starting at noon.
The Cardinals are at Brockport State the following weekend.
“We have a lot of veterans on the team who played a lot last season,” Quinn-Loeb said. “They’re prepared as much as they can be.”
The Cardinals, 4-7 overall, compiled a 3-6 record on their southern swing, with eight of the nine games played in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“We had trouble in key spots in games,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We left a lot of runners on base and didn’t capitalize enough on our chances. We didn’t have much luck either, and didn’t get many breaks.
“Our defense was good at times, but we didn’t have enough focus defensively in our game against Scranton.”
There were, however, some positives.
“(Nick) Cergol swung the bat well and (Alex) Kornblau hit the ball hard and had some loud outs,” Quinn-Loeb said. “(Mike) Rasquin performed well and had some quality at-bats when we moved him to the leadoff spot.
“Andrew Veit pitched a strong game against Worcester State and Mud (Sean Malamud) was okay and battled all week. (Chris) Santic also did well and (Kolby) Mordecki was able to bounce back from the loss against Southern Virginia.”
Through 11 games, the three leading hitters for the Cardinals are Kyle Cremin (.366), Cergol (.324) and Kornblau (.316). Cergol and Kornblau have each hit two home runs.
Pitching-wise, Santic is 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA, Malamud 2-2 with a 4.42 ERA and Veit 1-0 with a 2.36 ERA.
The Cardinals are expected to be bolstered this weekend by the return of catcher Adam Wein.
“He started our second-to-last game down there after being out with an injury and it definitely helps getting him back,” Quinn-Loeb said.
Oneonta, one of the teams Plattsburgh will be battling with this season for a SUNYAC Tournament playoff spot, is off to a strong start to the season with an 8-3 record. The Red Dragons will also be opening their SUNYAC season Sunday.
“They have two decent left-handed pitchers who return from last year,” Quinn-Loeb said. “But if we can play to our potential, we will be fine. I still feel there is a lot of potential on the team.”
