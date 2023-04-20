PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team nearly let one slip away on Wednesday.
But, in the end, Joey Di Rocco's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Cardinals (10-14) a 9-8 non-conference victory over St. Lawrence University.
It marked the Cardinals' sixth win in their last seven games, heading into a huge SUNYAC three-game set weekend at Oswego State on Friday for one game and Saturday for two.
Wednesday, Plattsburgh scored two runs in the first inning and added four more in the second for a 6-0 lead against the Saints.
St. Lawrence, however, battled back and eventually tied the game, at 7-all, with three runs in the top of the eighth.
Plattsburgh regained the lead with a run in the home half of the inning before the Saints knotted the score again, at 8-all, in the ninth.
But the Cardinals were able to pull out the win when Ben Catrambone reached second base on an error, Adam Wein bunted for a hit and stole second, Matt Blair was walked intentionally and Di Rocco hit the game-winning sacrifice fly,
Nick Cergol and Alex Kornblau, batting one and two in the Cardinals' lineup, accounted for a good portion of an 11-hit offensive attack.
Cergol rapped three hits, scored twice and drove in a run, while Kornblau finished with three hits, four runs scored and a RBI.
Di Rocco chipped in with two hits, run scored and RBI, and Conner Gonzalski had a double and two RBI.
Logan Avin, the fourth pitcher used by Plattsburgh, took over on the mound in the eighth and picked up the win.
The Saints finished with 12 hits, but didn't help themselves by committing four errors.
Tynan Creagh, Timothy Conway and Jackson Brinker paced St. Lawrence with a couple of hits each. The loss dropped the Saints to 8-14 on the season.
The Cardinals ran their home record at Chip Cummings Field to 5-1. Plattsburgh enters this weekend with a 3-6 conference record following this past weekend's 3-game home sweep of New Paltz State.
