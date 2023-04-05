POTSDAM — The Plattsburgh State baseball team got a much-needed win on Tuesday.
The Cardinals (5-13) jumped out to a 12-3 lead and then held on for a 14-11 decision over Clarkson University in non-conference play, ending Plattsburgh’s seven-game losing streak.
Nick Cergol and Andrew Veit paced the Cardinals offensively with three hits apiece, while Kyle Cremin and Joey Di Rocco added two each, with DiRocco driving in three runs.
Every Plattsburgh player in the starting lineup had at least one hit.
Joe Figliolino led the Golden Knights (5-11) with three hits, while five other Clarkson players chipped in with two apiece. Both teams finished with 15 hits in the contest.
Ryan Nista struck out eight in going the first five innings to get the pitching win. Logan Avin got the final out of the game for the save.
The Cardinals erased a 3-2 deficit with two runs in the third inning for a 4-3 lead and then plated seven in the fourth and one more in the fifth for a 12-3 advantage.
Plattsburgh appeared on its way to as easy win, but nothing is coming easy these days for the Cardinals.
Clarkson erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to get to within one run, at 12-11.
Plattsburgh would then tack on single runs in the seventh and eighth to go back up by three, 14-11.
It, however, wasn’t over just yet.
The Golden Knights got two runners on board with two outs in the ninth inning and Avin took over for Justin Osborn. An infield single loaded the bases before Avin struck out the next batter to preserve the win.
The Cardinals are back on the diamond on Friday when they are scheduled to open their home season against RPI (13-8-1) in a non-conference game.
Clarkson will be in Plattsburgh next Tuesday before the Cardinals return to SUNYAC play on Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, hosting New Paltz State.
Plattsburgh State 14, Clarkson 11
Plattsburgh State 022 710 110 — 14 15 3
Clarkson 030 008 000 — 11 15 5
Nista, Agan (6), Osborn (6), Avin (9) and Wein. Godomsky, Rooney (4), Hand (5), Gould (6), Riskin (8) and Figliolino. WP- Nista. LP- Godomsky. Sv- Avin. 2B- Cergol (PSU), Veit (PSU), Millich (Clark), Kuefner (Clark), Cartier (Clark), Jerrett (Clark), Figliolino (Clark).
