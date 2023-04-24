OSWEGO — The Plattsburgh State baseball team’s weekend in Oswego didn’t go as well as hoped for.
Oswego State took two of three games from the Cardinals, severely damaging Plattsburgh’s chances of making the SUNYAC Tournament this season.
The Cardinals (11-16, 4-8) couldn’t hold a late one-run lead on Friday and dropped a tough 4-3 decision.
Saturday, Plattsburgh rebounded for a 5-3 victory in the first game of a doubleheader (the Cardinals’ first win over Oswego since 2014), before losing an 8-2 setback in six innings in a weather-shortened contest.
The Cardinals needed to take advantage of the Lakers (15-15, 8-4), who aren’t as strong as in previous years. Plattsburgh, however, was unable to do so.
Plattsburgh is at St. Lawrence University today and host SUNY Canton on Wednesday in a couple of non-conference games. SUNYAC power Cortland State then comes to town over the weekend for a three-game set.
FRIDAY
OSWEGO 4
PLATTSBURGH 3
The Cardinals held a 3-2 lead entering the bottom of the seventh when the Lakers’ Jacob Levine clubbed a deciding two-run homer.
Plattsburgh starter Kolby Mordecki pitched well and held Oswego to two runs prior to Levine’s homer. Mordecki, who took the loss, finished with 10 strikeouts in going seven innings.
Oswego starter and winner Kieran Finnegan fanned 11 in seven innings.
Conner Gonzalski belted a two-run homer for the Cardinals in the third inning and Jack Defayette singled in a run in the fourth.
Gonzalski, Andrew Veit, Adam Wein and Defayette all accounted for two hits each for Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH 5
OSWEGO 3
Winning pitcher Chris Santic was solid again as he allowed nine hits, walked two, struck out five and did not allow an earned run in seven innings.
Plattsburgh held a 5-1 lead entering the bottom of the ninth when the Lakers scored two runs to cut their deficit to two runs and had the tying run at the plate. Reliever Veit, however, struck out the final batter of the game and was credited with the save.
Kyle Cremin and Gonzalski led the Cardinals offensively with two hits apiece. Defayette drove in two runs, while Nick Cergol, Gonzalski and Veit each drove in one.
The Cardinals broke a 1-all tie and took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the sixth.
OSWEGO 8
PLATTSBURGH 2 (6)
Oswego erupted for five runs in the second to grab a 5-0 lead and put the game away with three more in the fourth.
Plattsburgh managed only three hits in the weather-shortened game as Cremin, Wein and Matt Blair had singles. Wein and Cergol drove in the lone runs for the Cardinals and Veit was the losing pitcher.
The top four teams in the SUNYAC regular season standings advance to the conference tournament.
Oneonta and Oswego, both at 8-4, hold down the final two spots, with the Cardinals (4-8) four games behind with six conference games left on the schedule. Oneonta and Oswego also own the tie-breaker over Plattsburgh.
—
Friday
Oswego State 4, Plattsburgh State 3
Plattsburgh State 002 100 000 — 3 9 0
Oswego State 011 000 20x — 4 10 1
Mordecki, Avin (8) and Wein. Finnegan, Van Fossen (8) and Barone. WP- Finnegan, LP- Mordecki. Sv- Van Fossen. 2B- Veit (PSU), Parliment (Osw), Levante (Osw). HR- Gonzalski (PSU), Parliment (Osw), Levine (Osw).
—
Saturday
Plattsburgh State 5, Oswego State 3
Plattsburgh State 001 003 010 — 5 10 1
Oswego State 100 000 002 — 3 11 0
Santic, Osborn (8), Veit (9) and Wein. Conrad, Citrola (6), Sharma (6), Paige (8) and Barone. WP- Santic. LP- Citrola. Sv- Veit. 2B- Defayette (PSU), Di Rocco (PSU), Veit (PSU), Hamer (Osw), Levine (Osw).
—
Oswego State 8, Plattsburgh State 2 (6)
Plattsburgh State 001 100 — 2 3 2
Oswego State 050 30x — 8 10 2
Veit, Avin (4) and Wein. Shearer, Clifford (6) and Carullo. WP- Shearer. LP- Veit. 2B- McCarthy (Osw), Featherston (Osw). 3B- McCarthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.