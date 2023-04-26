CANTON — The Plattsburgh State baseball team fell in non-conference action on Tuesday afternoon, losing to St. Lawrence 9-1. The Cardinals had 13 runners reach base on the, only scoring one run, and were unable to record a hit.
Adam Wein reach base twice on the afternoon and stole two bases while scoring the team’s only run in the fifth inning. Alex Kornblau, Nick Cergol, and Matt Blair each walked and were hit by a pitch, while Conner Gonzalski was hit by a pitch twice.
On the mound for Plattsburgh, Justin Osborn took his first loss of the season tossing four innings and allowing five runs, while Nick Goldberg pitched three innings of relief, allowing one earned run and no walks while striking out one batter.
The Cardinals fall to 11-17 with the loss and will host SUNY Canton tomorrow, April 26 at 3 p.m. at Chip Cummings Field for their second non-league game of the week. St. Lawrence improves to 11-17 on the season and travels to Hamilton College tomorrow, April 26, for non-conference play.
Two first-inning runs opened the scoring for the Saints and proved to be all the run support they would need for the entirety of the game. They added three more runs in the fourth to stretch their lead, all thanks to a three-run double from Caleb Clark.
The Cards go their only run of the game when Wein reached on an error with two outs and proceeded to steal both second and third base. After a Blair walk, a Cergol ground ball to second was misplayed, allowing Wein to score.
St. Lawrence tacked on one run in the sixth and seventh and two more in the eighth to stretch their lead to 9-1 before a 1-2-3 ninth inning finished the game for the Saints.
Caleb Clark was 2-4 with 5 RBI for St. Lawrence, while John Donnellan had three hits and Noah Bolduc homered. Christian Mingione earned the win with five hitless innings of work on the mound, striking out one and walking and hitting two batters.
