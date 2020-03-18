Press Republican Sports Photo Flashback

Former Plattsburgh State men's hockey coach Bob Emery (center) addresses the 1993-94 Cardinals at a practice, Oct 15, 1993 at Stafford Ice Arena. Also pictured is current Plattsburgh State women's hockey coach Kevin Houle (to the right of No. 25) who served as Emery's assistant for a number of years. As part of a new feature in the sports section, Sports Editor Joey LaFranca will periodically run a file photo of various sports photos from North Country history.
