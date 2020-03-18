Press-Republican Sports Food Madness 2020

March Madness lives on!
We may not have the traditional basketball tournament like we have each year, but I was determined to fill the void.
What did I think of?
Sports Food Madness.
That's right.
As a selection committee of one, I am releasing a 64-food bracket with various selections people would eat while watching or attending sporting events.
So, how will the winner be determined?
That's up to you all as readers and social media voices.
Each day at 12:30 p.m. on my Twitter account (@JoeyLaFranca) and on the Press-Republican Instagram story, I will release polls that showcase various matchups for you all to vote on.
Voting, which begins today (Thursday, March 19) will run from 12:30 p.m. to noon the next day before I release another round of matchups.
These clashes of titans are available for all to vote on, so tell your friends and your loved ones. Share this with anyone you know. I want to have fun with this.
I will post daily updates on results all the way to when we determine a champion, and after each round is complete, I will also be running an update in the paper with my thoughts and analysis.
Here's my take on what to look out for in this tournament.
WHAT TO KNOW
This tournament is just like every March Madness Tournament.
There are four regions, including Sweet Treats, Classic Tastes, Buffet All Day and Carb City.
There are 16 teams in each region.
Foods will be pitted against one another, and voting on social media will determine the winner.
Each region has a lot of intriguing games to watch out for, and here's my breakdown.
SWEET TREATS
There's some classic favorites like Chocolate Chip Cookie and Brownies, but I don't think it's going to be easy for these top seeds to prevail.
I would be on the lookout for 12-seed Fudge and 13-seed Fried Dough to make a run.
Fourth-seed Ice Cream Sundae certainly has some potential, and don't count out 15-seed Pecan Pie.
My region winner: No. 2 Brownies.
CLASSIC TASTES
Right off the bat, we have a treat in the first round. Buffalo Chicken Dip vs. Chips and Guacamole in the 8-9 clash could come down to the wire.
Also, watch for who comes away victorious in the matchup between Pulled Pork and Pigs in a Blanket.
Top seed Chicken Wings is certainly a clear favorite and will have what most likely will be a very easy first-round game against Celery Sticks.
But second-seed Cheeseburger and third-seed Hot Dog, I am sure, think they have a great chance to come out of the region and win the entire thing.
My region winner: No. 2 Cheeseburger
BUFFET ALL DAY
This region has some powerhouses.
Top seed BBQ Ribs might have the No. 1 ranking, but there's a reason they play the games, and it's not going to be an easy road to the Final Four.
To showcase how tough this region is, Steak is a four seed.
A classic will take place in the 8-9 game between Macaroni Salad and Potato Salad.
Two foods that usually go together are separated in this region as the 5-12 contest pits Garlic Bread against Lasagna.
Let's take a moment to recognize the Cinderella team in the bracket, and that's 16-seed Green Salad.
Green Salad may not make a very deep run, but just getting into the tournament after a great season in the Vegetable Conference is a huge accomplishment for them.
My region winner: No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip
CARB CITY
These teams are the heavy hitters.
They take a hit at the waistline and will certainly resemble a boxing match similar to Ali-Frazier when they compete.
I mean, Garlic Knots vs. Breadsticks in the 8-9 matchup? Do I need to say more?
Whoever wins that matchup will not have an easy second-round game either, as it will be paired up with top seed Pizza, most likely.
In other areas of the bracket, Cheese Curds vs. Mac and Cheese in the first round might not even be considered fair. Both should be going to the second round, but only one will.
French Fries may also be the most overlooked second seed in the entire bracket.
My region winner: No. 1 Pizza
WHO WINS?
This is tough.
I really can't count many of these teams out, but I think we are going to have a title game between Carb City's Pizza and Sweet Treats' Brownies.
My winner: No. 1 Pizza
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.