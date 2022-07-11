PLATTSBURGH — The Mayor’s Cup Regatta set sail in beautiful conditions this past Saturday, with a large contingent of Canadian contestants returning after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it was Vermonter Kevin Hawko who skippered the Preacher to a first place finish in the racing division to take the Mayor’s Cup with a corrected 2:17:35 time.
Hawko sailed back to Shelburne after the win.
Two more Vermonters rounded out the top three, with Winooski’s Bill Fastiggi getting A.S.A.P. across the finish line in second before another Shelburne resident, Tris Coffin, got the Stratos into the third spot.
The Rotary Cup was also dominated by boaters from the other side of Lake Champlain, with Essex Junction’s William Whalen, Underhill’s Cameron Giezendanner and Londonderry’s Les Velte taking spots one through three, respectively, in the Main & Jib division.
New York got on the board in the multihull division.
The Feral Cat was skippered to a first-place finish by Scotia’s Ted Feurer. Ballston Spa’s Dan Kisel and Chazy Landing’s Tom Sweet took second and third place, respectively.
Mayor’s Cup
1, Preacher (Kevin Hawko, Shelburne, Vt.), 2:17:35. 2, A.S.A.P. (Bill Fastiggi, Winooski), 2:22:28. 3, Stratos (Tris Coffin, Shelburne, Vt.), 2:22:28. 4, Souvenir (Craig Meyerson, Peru), 2:22:36. 5, Odinn (Ed and John Trombley, Plattsburgh), 2:24:32. 6, Red Leaf (Alec Brecher, Waterbury Center, Vt.), 7, Rhumbrunner (Tim McCormick, Plattsburgh), 2:26:31. 8, That 70s Show (John Hill), 2:27.56. 9, Lil’ Bot (Benedek Erdos, South Burlington, Vt.), 2:28:14. 10, Rogue (Marti/Cloutier/Fisher), 2:28:38. 11, Thankful (Gerry Couture, Burlington), 2:28:53. 12, Foxy Lady (Jeff Hill, Shelburne, Vt.), 2:30:05. 13, Oriel (Bill Rogers, South Burlington, Vt.), 2:30:21. 14, Red Dragon (Bos Powell, Colchester, Vt.), 2:30:50. 15, Ariel (Tony Lamb, Williston, Vt.), 2:35:13. 16, Lift Ticket (Sam Pratt, Richmond, Vt.), 2:36:13. 17, Enki (Cindy Turcotte, Jericho, Vt.), 2:37.35. 18, Polar Express (Don Duley, Plattsburgh), 2:37:40. 19, Muse (Doug Friant, South Londonderry, Vt.), 2:42:13. 20, Brixo (Olivier Bouverat, Saint-Sauvier, Quebec), 2:42:56. 21, Cryptic (Raz Pascalau, Plattsburgh), 3:08:55.
Rotary Cup
1, Remedy II (William Whalen, Essex Junction, Vt.), 1:56:20. 2, Schuss (Cameron Giezendanner, Underhill, Vt.), 1:56:33. 3, Talisman (Les Velte, Londonderry, Vt.), 1:59:09. 4, O’de Vent (Daniel Hancock, St. Jean, Quebec), 2:00:15. 5, Morning Star…Again (Stephen Unsworth, Shelburne, Vt.), 2:02:26. 6, Anjin San (Richard LeBoeuf, Dorval, Quebec), 2:04:07. 7, Le Saint Yves (Yves Vachon, Verdun, Quebec), 2:04:24. 8, Endo-X (Miro Balcar, Montreal), 2:09:04. 9, The First (Gaetan Houle, La Prairie, Quebec), 2:13:08. 10, Pegasus (Patrice Audrain, Wickham, Quebec), 2:14:55. 11, Just Right (Dennis Curtin, Plattsburgh), 2:17:08. 12, Future Days (Johan Hawley, Glenmont, NY), 2:19:43. 13, Red October (Marshall Baker, Plattsburgh), 2:28.57. 14, Two of Us (Benoit Fortin, Saint Lambert, Quebec), 2:29:48. 15, Connivence Too (Jacques Prescott, Sainte-Adele, Quebec), 2:31:40. DNC, Luna (Tom Field, Ravena, NY). DNC, Grand Galop II (Jean Pierre Giroux, Montreal). DNC, Bandelero (Pat Furr, Laconia, NH).
Multihull Division
1, Feral Cat (Ted Feurer, Scotia, NY), 1:3:27:31. 2, Way 2 Many (Dan Kisel, Ballston Spa), 1:4:27:09. 3, Hot Tamale (Tom Sweet, Chazy Landing), 1:4:31:24. 4, Shoshin (Tim McKegney, West Lebanon, N.H.), 1:4:59:06. 5, Buzz (John Hudson, Castleton), 1:6:24:54. 6, This Side Up (Tom Field, Ravena, NY), 1:6:33:20. 7, Blade Runner (Devin Van Zandt, Saratoga Springs), 1:15:18:12. DNC, Space Station (Jeff Chapman, Huntington, Vt.). DNC, Sneaky Pete (Peter Knapp, Schodak Landing, NY).
