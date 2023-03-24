HIGÜEY, La Altagracia, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — Baseball is a global game, whether it’s sandlot-style games, played with sticks as bats and using landmarks as bases, or the World Baseball Classic, played in sold-out stadiums and with teams from countries around the globe.
It has become a language that can be spoken near universally.
However, there’s a difference between playing the game and knowing how to officiate it, and no one understands that more than local, long-time Plattsburgh-area umpire, Paul “Crusher” O’Connell.
A graduate of Mount Assumption Institute, now known as Seton Catholic, O’Connell’s been officiating, competing and even coaching sports for over 50 years.
He grew up playing baseball in the Plattsburgh area and when he got older, turned his attention towards umpiring.
He’s been at it for nearly five decades, and last year he umpired more than 130 games in the Albany area.
Why he umpires so many games, well the answer is simple:
“I just love the game and want to be around the game,” O’Connell said.
This past February, he took that love to the Dominican Republic for an opportunity to not just grow the love of the game, but cultivate it.
First pitch
In line with the 179th anniversary of Dominican Independence, O’Connell ventured to the province of La Altagracia, in the Dominican Republic, and taught at a local field in the capital city of Higüey.
He had first heard of the opportunity from a former student at MAI, Manny Dumé, who reached out to O’Connell back in December last year, knowing his love for baseball about a program that he was trying to put together in his hometown.
“He [Manny] saw that I was an umpire and thought they could put something together down here [DR],” O’Connell said.
“I was trying to come down here and give a little back to the community and Manny hooked me up with a clinic type of thing, where we actually worked the game and helped on the field. It was really just this on a whim kind of thing, but it turned out to be really good.”
Dumé and O’Connell were actually students, and baseball players, at the same time while at MAI, however, since O’Connell graduated in 1973 he hadn’t heard from Dumé. So, when opportunity came before ‘the Crusher,” he took full advantage.
“Anything I can do to give back to my fellow players and help them out is always pretty good,” O’Connell said.
Taking his base
The two man team of Dumé and O’Connell set up shop at a nearly all-dirt field, surrounded by palm trees in Higüey. Coming from umpiring in the Northeast, the environment was certainly different from what O’Connell was accustomed to, but that wasn’t just because of the warm weather.
“Other than the weather, obviously, baseball down there is they get a ball and get down to the field. There’s not as much of that anymore up north, like pick up games like we used to do when we were growing up,” O’Connell said.
“Not a lot of teams even have uniforms in the area, but I think it showed that they still were having fun doing it and the love of the game was just there.”
The day-long clinic was organized with the Association of Umpires in La Altagracia, which had roughly 18 members enrolled. Out of the 18, 15 were in attendance, all ranging from age 20 to upwards of 40 years old.
O’Connell relished the chance to teach attendees how to be an umpire and do it properly.
He taught how to correctly call balls and strikes, positioning while both in the field and behind the plate, and even let attendees try on his umpiring gear, to see how to wear the proper equipment.
“I thought it would be good to interact with officials down there that probably don’t get exposed to proper training or or help them out because down there when you go to different areas, they work with the youth in the summer ball, like we used to do, but they don’t have a lot of education as far as the mechanics of umpiring,” O’Connell said.
“I didn’t know what to expect. But it was good to spread my knowledge and my experience that I have throughout my 47 years of umpiring, to help people out and to learn to better themselves at officiating.”
However, there was one obvious barrier in O’Connell’s instruction, the language difference. Dominican Spanish is certainly different from North Country English, but that’s what Dumé was for.
Dumé, who is studying to get his masters to be an international translator, helped translate all the rules and calls O’Connell would make into the native language so that everyone could understand the instruction.
‘BALL ONE’ became ‘BOLA UNO’ and ‘STRIKE THREE’ became ‘ESTAS FUERA’ for the La Altagracia attendees. Although, even with the language barrier, everyone began to speak in the same tongue, the universal language of baseball, and O’Connell certainly didn’t need a translator for that.
“Kids came up and said thank you and patted me on the back because they appreciated it. I knew what they were saying even though I didn’t speak their language,” he said.
Play Ball!
After the instructional portion of the clinic wound down, it was time for O’Connell to literally put his students in the field. An exhibition was held in coordination with the local youth’s Hugo Brito League, in which attendees of the clinic got an opportunity to put what they had just learned into action.
“So we actually worked the game for five innings and had each other moving in and out from behind the plate and from behind the bases,” O’Connell said.
“It was really cool and that was some pretty good baseball too. They have some good hitters.”
O’Connell did not rule out the possibility of doing another clinic some day.
“I would do it again and would try to get some more people to come down with me to make it a little bit more organized. Also, I would try to get some equipment to bring them down there to help them officiate,” O’Connell said.
“We’re going to try to pursue it again next year but we’re going to look at it in a couple of months and see what we should do.”
But while O’Connell may be gone for now, the impact he made on his attendees still persists, and some could even be coming to a baseball field in the Northeast soon.
“I got one guy who still contacts me now. He wants to come to the states and become an umpire. There were a couple of good ones actually; I told two guys that I’d work with them any time,” O’Connell said.
“That’s what it was all about; to get some fulfillment and to help people out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.