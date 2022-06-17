A compilation of recent local little league baseball results is listed below.
JUNE 10
POIRIER’S TRUE VALUE 8
NUWAY’S 5
Cobe LaFountain put in a strong performance on the mound and on offense to power Poirier’s True Value past NuWay.
LaFountain threw nine strikeouts in the pitching win while going 3-4 in the batter’s box, registering three runs, two singles and one double.
Matthew Whitbeck led the NuWay offense in the loss, going 2-3 and tallying two runs.
He also pitched four strikeouts for the squad in their defeat.
—
Poirier’s True Value 8, NuWay 5
WP- Cobe Lafountain (9K’s)
LP- Matthew Whitbeck (4K’s)
Poirier’s True Value- Cobe Lafountain 3-4, three runs, two singles and one double; Owen Russell, one run; Jake Poirier, one run; Ian Hemingway, one run; Landon Lashway, one run; Brady Macnerland, one run; Evan Fountain, one run.
NuWay- Matthew Whitbeck 2-3, two runs; Patrick Ryan 2-3, one run; Matthew Owen 2-3, one run; Jacoby Waldron 1-2, one run; Derrick Gommel 3-3.
JUNE 11
ADAMS GLASS 6
NUWAY 1
Aiden Howell and Tripp Hicks combined for a no-hitter in Adams Glass’ win over NuWay.
Howell pitched seven strikeouts while Hicks threw nine of his own. Four walks led to NuWay’s lone run on a pass ball in the first inning.
Howell also tallied two singles and two runs while Hicks added a single and one run.
Matthew Whitbeck recorded NuWay’s run.
—
Adams Glass 6, Nuway 1
WP- Aiden Howell.
LP- Matt Owen.
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell 2-3, two singles and two runs; Tripp Hicks, one single and one run; Ivan Roy, one single, two walks and one run; Zeke McLennan, one single and one run; Logan Reynolds, one walk and one run.
NuWay- Matthew Whitbeck, one walk and one run.
POIRIER’S TRUE VALUE 11
CITY POLICE 1
Cobe LaFountain went 3-3 in the batter’s box for Poirier’s in its victory over City Police.
He also tallied three runs, two singles and one double to lead his team’s offense in the win.
Greyson Lafountain struck out 10 batters in the win, recording a run of his own for Poirier’s.
Dominick LaBombard threw six strikeouts for City Police in their loss.
—
Poirier’s True Value 11, City Police 1
WP- Greyson Lafountain
LP- Dominick LaBombard
Poirier’s True Value- Cobe Lafountain 3-3, three runs, two singles and one double; Greyson Lafountain 1-2, one run; Owen Russell, two runs; Jake Poirier 1-2, two runs; Ian Hemingway 1-2, one run and one double; Damien Bronson 1-2, one run; Brady Boyd, one run.
City Police- Easton O’Connell 1-1; Jake Maggy 1-2; Emma Koon 1-2; Kamden Dubrey, one run.
JUNE 15
CITY POLICE 15
MCSWEENEY’S 9
Dom LaBombard and Beckett Isaak each hit three singles while Jake Maggy tallied a pair of his own for CIty Police in the team’s win.
Maggy also won the pitching battle, playing on the mound for City Police.
Hugh Devine’s three singles highlighted the McSweeney’s squad in its loss.
—
City Police 15, McSweeney’s 9
WP- Jake Maggy.
City Police- Easton O’Connell, one single, one double; Jake Maggy, two singles; Dom Labombard, three singles; Beckett Isaak, three singles; Joe Lomanto, one single.
McSweeney’s- Hugh Devine, three singles; Blake Lautenschuetz, one single; Isaac Devine, one single; Rhys Coryer, one single; Garrison Rodriguez, one single.
