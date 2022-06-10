A compilation of recent local little league baseball results is listed below.
JUNE 4
POIRIERS TRUE VALUE 24
CITY POLICE 5
Poirier’s True Value’s bats were going against City Police, with the squad dominating the offensive side of the recent matchup.
Jak Poirier and Owen Russell each went 5-5 in the batter’s box, recording three and five runs, respectively. Cobe Lafountain had a strong night of his own, going 3-5 and tallying three runs while also securing the win on the mound.
Joseph Lomanto pitched the loss for City Police and recorded one run in the game.
—
—
WP- Cobe Lafountain.
LP- Joseph Lomanto.
Poirier’s True Value- Cobe Lafountain 3-5, three runs; Jake Poirier 5-5, three runs; Owen Russell 5-5, five runs; Ian Hemingway 3-4, two runs; Brady Macnerland, two runs; Brady Boyd, three runs; Damien Bronson 2-3, three runs; Evan Fountain 2-4, two runs.
City Police- Easton O’Connell, one run; Joseph Lomanto, one run; Jake Maggy, one run; Dominick LaBombard, one run; Rowen Rabideau, one run.
JUNE 6
ADAMS GLASS 6
PEPSI 2
Tripp Hicks tallied a triple, a single and two runs while Jack Demers recorded a triple and single of his own, as well as one run, to lead Adams Glass in a 6-2 win over Pepsi.
Aiden Howell pitched a complete game for Adams Glass, throwing 13 strikeouts in the victory.
Ryan Brown led the Pepsi offense, going 2-3 in the batter’s box and recording two singles and one run.
—
Adams Glass 6, Pepsi 2
WP- Aiden Howell (CG 13K)
LP- Kellan Parks
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell, two walks and one run; Jack Demers 2-3, one triple, one single and one run; Tripp Hicks 2-4, one triple, one single and two runs; Zeke McLennan, one walk and one run; Nicholas Beauharnois, three walks and one run.
Pepsi- Ryan Brown 2-3, two singles and one run; Alex Rascoe, one single; Cooper Holland, one run.
JUNE 8
POIRIER’S TRUE VALUE 9
MICHIGANS PLUS 3
Cobe Lafountain had a dominant offensive performance to help put Poirier’s over Michigans Plus.
Lafountain went 3-4 in his at-bats, registering three runs and hitting two singles and one home run.
Jakie Poirier threw 11 strikeouts for Poirier’s in the win.
Evan Guynup led the Michigans Plus offense in the loss, going 2-3 and tallying two runs.
—
—
WP- Jakie Poirier (11k’s)
LP- Zachary Moore
Poirier’s True Value- Cobe Lafountain 3-4, three runs, two singles, one home run; Greyson Lafountain 2-4, one run; Owen Russell 2-4; Ian Hemingway 1-3, one run, one triple; Phoenix Kelley 3-3, one run; Landon Lashway 1-3, one run, one triple; Damien Bronson 2-2, two runs.
Michigan’s Plus- Evan Guynup 2-3, two runs; Zachary Moore 2-3, one run.
JUNE 10
ADAMS GLASS 11
MCSWEENEY’S 2
Jack Demers threw eight strikeouts and hit two singles to help lead Adams Glass past McSweeney’s.
Aiden Howell also had a strong night on offense, going 2-2 in his at-bats, hitting two singles and registering three runs.
Sam Estes highlighted the McSweeney’s squad in the loss, going 2-2 and hitting two singles.
—
Adams Glass 11, McSweeney’s 2
WP- Jack Demers (CG 8K)
LP- Wyatt Barton
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell 2-2, two singles, one walk and three runs; Jack Demers 2-4, two singles and one run; Zeke McLennan, one single, one walk and two runs; Ivan Roy, one single, two walks and two runs; Evan Bruyere, two walks and one run; Curtis Podolak, one run; Logan Reynolds, one double; Milo Wilson, one walk and one run.
McSweeney’s- Isaac Devine, one single and one run; Sully Devine, one single; Hugh Devine, one single and one run; Sam Estes 2-2, two singles.
