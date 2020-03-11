Playoffs involving Section VII teams to be held with no restrictions

PLATTSBURGH — No postponements or cancellations have been made for any upcoming Section VII athletic events.
As of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, all upcoming events are expected to be played as scheduled without restrictions to spectators.
"I have had a conversation with the Clinton County Health Department, and I am going to keep the conversation ongoing and be checking in at least daily with them," Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said.
"The conversation detailed how there are no confirmed cases here, so we are not at the point where we would ban spectators from any sporting events."
Walentuk was part of a conference call with Executive Director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Dr. Robert Zayas this afternoon, which detailed further plans for upcoming playoff events.
"The summary of it was for each section to work with their local county health departments to ensure we are following proper protocol and following their recommendations for gatherings," Walentuk said.
More information will be added to this report.
