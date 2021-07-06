PLATTSBURGH — They may not have been the home team via a pre-game coin toss but the 12U Plattsburgh All-Stars sure had the home field crowd in attendance to help propel them to a 16-1, four-inning victory over Northern Frontier and advance to the District 37 Little League finals in Lowville this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh’s offense was led by a number of players as all nine starters scored in this game, but the standout performance came from starting shortstop, Gabe Moore.
Moore went 3-3, hitting 2-run home runs in each of his first three at bats, totaling six RBIs.
Kal Abernethy then added his second home run of this tournament in the third inning over the left-centerfield fence as he and Moore went back to back to stretch the score to 6-1 Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh’s offense did its job, but pitching and defense win games, and Deacon Whitmarsh was on point on the mound for Plattsburgh.
Whitmarsh started and finished the game, throwing all four innings, giving up just two hits and one run while striking out nine batters.
Plattsburgh was helped defensively by several great putouts at third base by Brody Macomber as well.
“This is a special group of boys right here, and I am honored to be a part of their journey” manager Brandon Smith said.
“We take this one inning at a time, six small games within the game.
"Myself and Coach Moore and Welc try to instill that in them each, and every day we get together. No single achievement is bigger than the team goal, team first and these boys get it.”
—
Plattsburgh 16, Northern Frontier 1
WP- Deacon Whitmarsh
LP- Logan Dragoon
Plattsburgh
Lucas Kowalowski: 1-2, 1B, 2 RS
Gabe Moore: 3-3, (3) HR, 3 RS, 6 RBI
Kal Abernethy: 2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RS
Max Coryer: 1-3, 1B, 2 RS
Brody Macomber: 1-2, 2B, 1 RS
Northern Frontier
Hayden Shadd: 1-2, 1B, 1 RS
Baylon Cronkite: 1-2, 1B
