ALTONA — Nico Custode whacked a two-run walk-off single to lead Plattsburgh past Northern Frontier in the District 37 Little League All-Stars tournament, 8-7,
Custode, who went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs total and one run scored, launched the hit with two runners on and two-outs to score Tyler Sand and Wyatt Barton.
Aiden Howell and Keagan Theriault started on the mound in the matchup, both pitching a scoreless first inning.
Plattsburgh then put up some runs in the second, with Issac Devine leading off with a single. Custode then worked a walk, and Cooper Holland sent an RBI groundout to the field, and Ryan Brown followed up with an RBI single.
Northern Frontier then came back and scored four in the top of the fourth to take the 4-2 lead.
Cobe Lafountain led off with a single, followed by Phoenix Kelly walking. Then, the team strung together three straight RBI singles from Greyson Lafountain, Jake Poirier and Howell. Tripp Hicks also put up an RBI single to give Northern Frontier the lead.
Plattsburgh then put Holland in to relieve Theriault on the bump. Back -to-back walks with two outs helped Northern Frontier, as well as a two-RBI single from Howell, giving them a 6-2 lead.
However, Plattsburgh answered with a pair of singles from Theriault and Alex Rascoe as well as a double from Tyler Sand and a prior RBI single from Custode, getting the game within one run, 6-5.
Jack Demers then scored one for Northern Frontier in the sixth with Zeke McLennan’s double driving him in, making it 7-5.
Plattsburgh then capitalized on a single from Rascoe, who moved to second on an error and an RBI single by Sand, scoring Rascoe, pulling Plattsburgh within one again as Barton reached base on an error. Custode then sent his single into play and won it, 8-7, for Plattsburgh.
—
The 9-10 year old Plattsburgh crew also took a win from Northern Frontier, this time winning 18-0 in three innings.
Zeno Lafave took the win on the mound, with Matt Whitbeck finishing the game. Whitbeck also notched three RBIs while at-bat. Easton O’Connel had two RBIs and Kellan Parks had one.
Lafave, Sully Devine, Blake Lautenschuetz, Elliot Peryer and Rowen Rabideau all had one RBI, while Nate Betrus and Joey Lomanto added another two apiece.
For Northern Frontier, Cole Dragoon had a single.
