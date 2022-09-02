CHAZY — The Plattsburgh High school Hornets defeated the Chazy Eagles, 4-0, on Friday in the championship matchup of the memorial Jan Davis tournament.
The first half was evenly played, with both teams moving up and down the field. It wasn’t until about half-way through the first half that Amaya Abellard opened up the scoring, with a goal off an assist from Bailey Hewson.
The score stayed at 1-0 heading into the break, but Hewson quickly changed that with a penalty kick goal at the seven minute mark in the second half. Abellard would go on to score again and after another penalty kick goal from Bella Miller, the Hornets were up 4-0 and the Eagles couldn’t retaliate.
—
Plattsburgh 4, Chazy 0
PHS;1;3;—;4
CCRS;0;0—;0
First Half- 1, PHS, Abellard (Hewson), 23:35.
Second Half- 2, PHS, Hewson (PK), 6:53. 3, PHS, Abellard (Hall), 8:45. 4, PHS, Miller (PK), 29:40.
Shots- PHS, 13-2.
Saves- McCormick, PHS, 2. Blair, CCRS, 9.
Peru 3
Boquet Valley 1
CHAZY — In the consolation round of the Jan Davis tournament, the Peru Nighthawks vanquished the Boquet Valley Griffins, 3-1 on Friday.
With both teams coming off a loss the night before, they were eager to get one in the win column. The Griffins proved that early when Claire Reynolds buried one in the back of the net, four minutes into the match. But the Nighthawks quickly responded, with Reese Duprey scoring off an assist from Maggie Garrow.
However, in the second half it was all Peru. Sarah Gibson broke the tie, 12 minutes in, off a slick pass from Garrow for her second assist of the night. Abby Philips tacked on another at the 23 minute and Boquet Valley couldn’t recover, losing 3-1.
—
Peru 3, Bouquet Valley 1
BV;1;0;—;1
Peru;1;2;—;3
First Half- 1, BV, C. Reynolds, 4:15. 2, PCS, Duprey (Garrow), 7:12.
Second Half- 3, PCS, Gibson (Garrow), 12:00. 4, PCS, Phillips, 23:58.
Shots- BV, 8. PCS, 8.
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 5. Corrow, PCS, 3.
Franklin Academy 0
Northern Adirondack 1
CHAMPLAIN —In a match neither team wanted to lose, Bobcat Jo Mead netted the go-ahead early in the second half. Northern Adirondack would hold on to win, 1-0.
“NACS defense was strong and was anchored by Abby Peryea getting to the loose balls and taking control of the middle of the field,” Bobcats head coach Jason Seguin said. “Malone’s midfielders played well for them. Malone's goalkeeper made some excellent saves in net for them.”
Northern Adirondack’s Bella Gilmore kept a clean sheet with seven saves, while her counterpart, Kylie Barkman made two.
Beard wasn’t alone in her scoring effort, receiving the ball from teammate Mackenna LaBarge.
The Bobcats are set to play ___________, Saturday.
—
Northern Adirondack 1, Franklin Academy 0
FA;0;0;-;0
NAC;0;1;-;1
Second Half- 1,NAC, Mead (LaBarge), 00:57.
Shots- NACS 9-3
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 7. Barkman, FA, 2.
Boys Soccer
Northeastern Clinton 4
Salmon River 0
CHAMPLAIN— In the championship game of the NCCS Frank Dumas Memorial tournament, the Cougars poured on the pressure in the second half on their way to a 4-0 victory over the Shamrocks.
Sam Prairie got the scoring started in the first half off an assist from Jordan Brown.
In the second, James Wells tallied two of the three Northeastern Clinton goals preceded by Marcus Bedard scoring early in the half.
Bedard was awarded the Frank Dumas Player of the Tournament Award.
Salmon River used a total of three goalkeepers as they looked for a clear number one. Bobcat Evan Manor kept the clean sheet, saving six shots.
“ I was happy how we passed through the midfield, with great play from James Wells and Jordan Brown,” Northeastern Clinton head coach Nick Trombley said. “Salmon River has a good team. They really pushed a lot in the end of the first half, with some great shots around the 18.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 4, Salmon River 0
SACS;0;0;-;0
NCCS;1,3,-,4
First Half- 1, NCCS, Prairie (Brown), 7:33.
Second Half- 2, NCCS, Bedard, 6:18. 3, NCCS, Wells (Simpson), 19:54. 4, NCCS, Wells, 27:40.
Shots- NCCS 15-6
Saves- Carter, SACS, 7. Bouchey, SACS, 3. Leroux, SACS, 1. Manor, NCCS, 6.
Peru 6
Lake George 1
LAKE GEORGE — In what could be described as an offensive onslaught, the Nighthawks prevailed on the road, 6-1, over the Indians.
Peru controlled the pitch, outshooting its opponent by a total of 40-9. Even with Lake George getting one goal late in the first half, it didn’t stop the bleeding as the NIghthawks scored three goals after intermission.
Peru’s Nolan Manchester and Seanen Edwards compiled one goal and assist each, while teammate Dominic Falvo added two assists and one goal.
Jeremy Recore and Hayden Lozier rounded out the Nighthawks total, scoring in the first and second half respectively.
In a game that felt one-sided, Ryan Robinson stopped five shots allowing one to slip by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.