PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High School will welcome five new members to its Hall of Fame, Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. The ceremonies include a 6:30 p.m. dinner. Festivities will be held at the VFW on Boyton Ave, Plattsburgh.
Individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the PHS athletic program and, in some cases, at both the college and professional levels through their participation as athletes, coaches or administrators, are inducted annually at an Induction Dinner as part
of the Homecoming Weekend every fall.
If interested in attending, contact Victoria McMillian at 518-593-1397, or mcmillv@gmail.com, if you have questions or wish to make a reservation. Cost to attend is $35 per person.
The Class of 2022 is: Donald Coolidge, Matt Rivers, Michael Rivers, Katrina Staves and Janice Trudeau.
Donald Coolidge
Coolidge was a three-sport 2004 PHS graduate. He was an all-star CVAC Linebacker in football, ran indoor track and a three-year starter on the baseball team, earning All-State Honors as a sophomore.
On the baseball diamond Donald set several single season and career records while anchoring a highly successful squad that won several CVAC and Sectional championships. Donald played summer ball for the Clinton County Mariners where he won back-to-back District 4 titles while earning District Most Valuable Player.
Following his high school career, Donald played 4 successful years of Baseball at Plattsburgh State, being a staple of the team’s most successful seasons and setting single season records for consecutive games with a hit, RBI’s and more.
Matt Rivers
Matt Rivers was a three-year starting pitcher for the Hornets’ Varsity Baseball team, and two year starting shortstop.
In his junior year, he was named First Team All CVAC shortstop, and his senior year, he was chosen as the league’s Most Valuable Player.
He hit the first pitch of the 2001 season for a home run, homered again his second at bat, and went on to lead the team in home runs for a second straight year.
He was a two-year starting cornerback for the football team and was named Second Team Punt Returner his senior year. Matt, and his twin, Mike, were co-Black Letter winners for Hornets’ Baseball in 2001.
After high school, Matt attended Skidmore College, where he was a four-year starter at shortstop and pitcher. His senior year, he was a Second Team All Liberty League Pitcher, and was named to the 2005 New York ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team as a pitcher.
Michael Rivers
Michael Rivers, class of 2001, played two years of varsity football, three years of varsity baseball, and was a Co-Black Letter winner with his brother, Matt, in 2001.
On the football field, Michael led the league in interceptions his senior year with a then-school-record of six in nine games and was named to the All-CVAC team as a cornerback.
On the baseball diamond, he started all three years at second base, making only one error across three varsity seasons.
He was also a member of the starting rotation. His junior year, he helped lead the Hornets baseball team to the CVAC Championship and subsequently advance to the New York State Final Four.
Katrina Staves
Staves, ’05, was a three-sport athlete for the Hornets in the early 2000s, playing soccer, volleyball, and competing in track and field.
As a soccer player, Staves played midfield and defense. She played on the ’03 soccer team, which made it to the state semi-finals. In track and field, she was an important contributor
to winning teams in ’03, ’04 and ’05 in the shotput and discus, placing second in the section in her senior year.
Staves’ standout sport was volleyball, where she played all positions, but excelled as an outside hitter. She played all four years on the varsity squad, losing only four games in her entire career at PHS.
Staves also represented the Adirondack region at the Empire State Games in all three
years of her eligibility, bringing home bronze in ’04, the only medal the Adirondack region has ever won.
Janice Trudeau
Trudeau started her coaching career at PHS in the fall of 1983. This year is her 40th season coaching gymnastics at PHS. During her coaching reign she has had 10 repetitive
years of being undefeated in the CVAC and winning Sectional Championships, in addition to having teams win multiple championships.
Janice graduated as valedictorian in a graduating class of 518 at Sahuaro High School in Tucson, Arizona. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education with
a major in physical education and a major in health education from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas. She received her master’s degree with a 4.0 GPA in instructional technology from American InterContinental University.
Janice started Trudeau’s Gymnastics Center in 1990. It is her hope that the sport of gymnastics will continue to be enjoyed by young athletes here in the North Country for many years to come
