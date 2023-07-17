PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Little League U12s, after winning the District 37 championship a week earlier, were eliminated over the weekend in Section 2 pool play.
Plattsburgh dropped a 6-5 decision to Utica and a 5-1 setback to Saratoga.
The event was a four-team, round-robin event with teams from Plattsburgh, Saratoga, Utica and Rome.
J.R. Holt struck out six and did not walk anyone in going 5.1 innings to get the win for Utica. Connor Lafty went 5.1 innings for Plattsburgh, but was pulled due to the pitch limit.
Plattsburgh took a 2-1 lead in the third when Easton O’Connell hit a two-out, two-strike double to drive in Ben Carpenter and Sully Devine, who both singled.
Utica would rally to take the lead, only to have Plattsburgh then rally in the sixth to tie it. Carpenter hit a triple, Devine delivered a RBI single and would eventually score on an infield error.
In the bottom of the sixth, Lafty was pulled after a walk and strikeout. A double off reliever Evan Guynup put runners on second and third.
Plattsburgh got the second out when the Utica runner at third was cut down at the plate trying to score on a wild pitch. But a two-out single by Gouger brought in the game-winning run.
Against Saratoga, Lafty hit a home run in the top of the first inning to give Plattsburgh the lead. But that would prove to be the only hit for Plattsburgh and the only baserunner, except for Carpenter being hit by a pitch in the third inning.
Winning pitcher Jude Miller struck out eight, allowed one hit and did not walk anyone in going five innings. Losing pitcher Guynup surrendered just one hit, had two walked and struck out six in four innings.
Matt Whitbeck and Kellan Parks each pitched an inning in relief for Plattsburgh.
The game was scoreless until Saratoga scored two runs in the fifth and added three more in the sixth.
