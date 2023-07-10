LOWVILLE — It was close at the beginning, but then Plattsburgh flexed its muscle to pull away, defeating North Central, 7-3, Saturday.
With the win, Plattsburgh claimed the District 37 crown, advancing to play in the New York Section 2 North Little League pool play, beginning Friday.
Plattsburgh got started early when Connor Lafty helped his own cause with a two-run home run to center to open the scoring. It all began with an Easton O’Connell walk.
With two outs in the inning, Joey Lomanto singled and reached second on a passed ball. Evan Guynup drove Lomanto in to give the team an early 3-0 lead.
The number one seed North Central wouldn’t go away quietly. With two walks, an error and one single gave the host two runs to cut into the deficit.
In the second inning, Plattsburgh would try to get some breathing room when Ian Ecker doubled to the left field fence. However, he was unable to be driven in.
It became a new ball game in the bottom of the inning with North Central getting a runner on after a walk, who advanced to second on a wild pitch. A single drove him in to knot the score at 3-3.
The fourth began the turnaround for Plattsburgh to grab the lead for good. Guynup would walk and advance on a wild pitch. He scored when Blake Lautenschuetz hit a ground ball to the first baseman who mishandled the ball.
Lautenschuetz would later score on a dropped third strike.
In the bottom of the frame, Lafty would strike out his final two batters, leaving two on base. He finished the day going four innings, with four hits and four strikeouts. He pitched a total of 84 pitches.
In the sixth, Plattsburgh would add insurance runs when Matt Owen started things with a leadoff double. He was tagged out as Lomanto reached on a fielder’s choice. However, a double by Guynup scores Lomanto when the ball goes over the first baseman’s head.
Guynup would score when Whitbeck reached on error to push the lead to the final, 7-3.
Guynup pitched in relief, giving up one hit and striking out two over two innings.
The bottom of the seventh saw North Central be retired in order, as Plattsburgh would win the championship, advancing to play another day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.