PLATTSBURGH — The top teams of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference continued a game which had been suspended due to weather.
Picking up where they left off, neither the Hornets or Chiefs would disappoint as they fought to gain control of Division 1.
Plattsburgh would add one run in the sixth to pad its lead, as Calli Fitzwater continued to pitch shutout softball keeping Saranac off the basepaths.
Saranac’s Aislyn Liberty wasn’t that far behind her counterpart, allowing seven hits while striking out seven.
Fitzwater allowed only two hits while striking out eight.
“Saranac is tough,” Hornets coach Cindy McMahon said. “You can’t count on them giving you anything, and I don’t think they had any errors. Both pitchers did a good job picking up where they left off and both were good.”
Bella Miller, whom McMahon said continues to be a lightning rod offensively, had three hits with one for extra bases. Fitzwater helped her own cause with an extra base hit as well.
Molly Denis had both of Saranac’s two hits.
“There are a lot of good teams in this section and they are making it so limiting the mistakes is a must,” McMahon said. “The competition is good, and it’s making everyone better.”
Plattsburgh 4, Saranac 1
SCS 010 000 0 - 1 2 0
PHS 210 001 x - 4 7 2
A. Liberty. Fitzwater. WP- Fitzwater LP- A. Liberty. 2B- Miller (PHS), Fitzwater (PHS), Hunt (PHS)
AuSable Valley 1
Saranac Lake 0
CLINTONVILLE — While the opportunity to see a no hitter is rare, seeing both teams pull it off is a rarer sight.
“Today’s game was a pitching battle,” AuSable Valley coach Kayla Taylor said. “Both pitchers did very well and managed to both have a no hitter game.”
It would happen between the Patriots and Red Storm, as the lone run came from AuSable Valley’s pitcher Haley Hickey.
Hickey would make it to first base on a walk and then steal second. Two past balls later, Hickey scored and the Patriots enjoyed a hard fought victory, 1-0.
Hickey and Saranac Lake’s Karlie Goetz pitched admirably for their respective teams. Goetz topped Hickey on strikeouts, 8-2, but Hickey won where it mattered most.
AuSable Valley 1, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 000 00 - 0 0 0
AVCS 000 01 - 1 0 3
Goetz, HIckey. WP- Hickey. LP- Goetz
TICONDEROGA 15
MORIAH 7
PORT HENRY — The Vikings found themselves in an early hole, and were unable to overcome the deficit falling, 15-7 to the Sentinels.
Ti found success early and often. The Sentinel bats took off in the second off Moriah’s Amelia Kazlo as they scored six runs to put the game out of reach.
The Vikings would attempt to rally in the late innings, scoring in every inning since the fourth, but the deficit proved too much for them. Ti would double their early total to cushion the lead.
Sentinels Addison Moore, Jaelyn Whitford and Lizzie Rich had multi-hit games. Moore led the team with four while the others added three.
Stevie Montville helped herself at the plate getting two hits. On the mound she struck out five batters.
Moriah’s Maddy Eichen had a solid day at the plate with three hits, two being extra base hits in a triple and double.
“Much improved game for our girls,” Viking head coach Don Tesar said. “Ticonderoga is a good team and really puts the bat on the ball.”
Ticonderoga 15, Moriah 7
TCS 160 314 0 - 15 15 4
MCS 000 112 3 - 7 9 4
Montville, Kazlo. WP- Montville. LP- Kazlo. 3B- Eichen (MCS). 2B- Eichen (MCS), Slattery (MCS).
Bolton/Schroon Lake 17
Lake Placid 4
LAKE PLACID — A big sixth inning was just what the doctor ordered for the Wild Eagles to pull away from the Blue Bombers, 17-4, in MVAC play.
Before the sixth, the game had been a tossup with B/SL holding a 7-3 lead. It felt like only a matter of time before they would blow the game wide open.
Ila Hubert again had a strong game offensively with a multi-hit game, all hits being for extra bases. Hubert hit two doubles and hit one three-run home run to lead the Wild Eagles.
Both Kayla Navitsky and Ali Baker hit a double for B/SL. Carly Smith, Riley Smith, and Jane Trowbridge all had multi-hit games with singles.
Lake Placid was led by Haylie Buysse with three hits. Blue Bombers, Maddie Herzog and Abbey Light had two hits each.
Bolton/Schroon Lake 17, Lake Placid 4
B/SL 202 129 1 - 17 12 2
LP 003 000 1 - 4 8 5
Trowbridge, Egloff (6). Pedu, Beaney (6), Pedu (7). WP- Trowbridge. LP- Pedu. S- Egloff. HR- Hubert (B/SL). 2B- Hubert 2 (B/SL), Navitsky (B/SL), Baker (B/SL).
CROWN POINT 26
CHAZY 0
CROWN POINT — No matter where, a perfect game is a sight to see.
Crown Point’s Kaitlin Ross was two outs away from completing a perfect game before she walked the batter, Chazy’s first base runner of the game.
She would quickly get the final two outs, as the Panthers no-hit the Eagles, 26-0.
Not only was Ross powerful on the mound, but she also had a solid game at the plate. She had three hits, two being doubles, to keep the Crown Point offense flowing.
Teammate Rylee Rafferty had three hits as well, with one being a triple.
With the win, the Panthers move to 5-1 in the MVAC, one game behind Northern division leading Bolton/Schroon Lake.
—
Crown Point 26, Chazy 0
CCRS 000 00 - 0 - 8
CP 057 114 - 26 7 1
Columbus, Gonyo (4). Ross. WP- Ross LP- Columbus. 3B- Rafferty (CP). 2B- Ross 2 (CP)
Willsboro 22
Indian Lake/Long Lake 9
INDIAN LAKE — Trailing 9-8 entering the fourth inning, the Warriors would score 12 unanswered runs to open up the game and win, defeating the Orange 22-9.
IL/LL was on fire at the start of the game scoring all its runs in the first three innings. Willsboro just applied the pressure and cooled off their bats to secure the win.
The Warriors had multi hit games across the lineup with Lexi Nolette leading the way with a three-hit game.
Teammates Emma Becker, Cleo Lobdell, McKinley Belzile and Isabella Harrison had two hits each.
Belzile led the team with four runs scored while Harrison and Emily Mitchell accounted for two apiece.
Brooke Furlong led the Orange with four hits and three runs scored. Her teammates, Carrerra Lance and Haylie Puterko had two hits each.
—
WCS 035 680 0 - 22 12 1
IL/LL 423 000 0 - 9 7 4
La. Nolette. Puterko, Hall (4). WP- La. Nolette. LP- Puterko. 2B- Harrison (WCS).
THURSDAY
BOQUET VALLEY 17
LAKE PLACID 2
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins showed why they are at the top of the MVAC with a 17-2 victory over the Blue Bombers.
Abbey Schwoebel showed dominance on the bump, striking out six while allowing only two runs when the game was already decided.
She helped her own cause with a three-hit game, all singles.
Claire Reynolds, Alaina Denton, Emily Hickey and Emma Conley all had two hits. They were all for singles, except one of Denton’s which went for extra bases.
Brooke Beaney, who suffered the loss, had a two-hit game to lead Lake Placid. Teammate Maddie Herzog had a triple in the contest.
—
Boquet Valley 17, Lake Placid 2
LP 000 002 - 2 4 1
BV 1101 005 17 14 1
Beaney, Schwoebel. WP- Schwoebel LP- Beaney. 3B- Herzog (LP). 2B- Denton (BV)
