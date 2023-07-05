Plattsburgh tops S. Jefferson, 8-5

JEFFERSON — Plattsburgh poured it on early and held on to defeat South Jefferson, 8-5, Sunday.
It started in the first when Joey Lomanto singled and moved to third on Connor Lafty’s infield hit.
Lomanto would score on a throw after a dropped third strike to take a lead Plattsburgh wouldn’t relinquish.
The second inning was when they poured it on.
Evan Guynup reached on an error to lead off the inning. Back-to-back singles by Matt Whitbeck and Ben Carpenter, scoring Guynup.
Blake Lautenschuetz would bring Whitbeck in on a sacrifice fly. Ian Ecker dropped a bunt single to score Carpenter.
Ecker made it to third on a single from Sully Devine and then scored on Ashleigh Hanashaw’s ground ball to short.
Before South Jefferson could blink they were trailing 5-0 early in the game.
In the third inning it was more of the same for Plattsburgh.
With two outs, Matt Owen walked. Kellan Parks came to the plate and was hit by the pitch. Guynup would single and bring Owen home to increase the lead to 6-0.
In the fourth, South Jefferson made a comeback scoring four runs. They would receive some help from Plattsburgh in the way of two errors.
With a walk and two singles to go along with the errors, South Jefferson scored four runs to make it 6-4 heading into the bottom of the frame.
Plattsburgh would get one back when Ecker singled in Lautenscheutz to push the lead back to three.
Lafty would have a one out double in the fifth, which drove in Easton O’Connell who led the inning off with a single.
Whitbeck stepped on the mound in the sixth replacing Guynup who had pitched two innings and struck out six.
Whitbeck struck the first two batters to reach the final out in the game. However, he gave up a walk before an error drove in that run to finalize the scoring.
A groundout ended the game.
Lafty was credited with the win, pitching three innings and striking out four.
Plattsburgh and South Jefferson meet again in the semifinal, today, in Plattsburgh.
