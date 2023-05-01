PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High broke a 1-all tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Saturday and defeated Section X’s Massena, 3-1, in a low-scoring non-conference baseball game.
Alex O’Neal went five innings to get the pitching win and Braeden Calkins the seventh for the save as the Hornets continued to get solid pitching from their staff.
“We didn’t play our best today, but we battled and fought back,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “I’m happy with that — a win is a win.
“Alex didn’t have his best stuff today, but he was able to battle through five innings, striking out six. The one run he gave up was unearned.”
Warren Miller accounted for two of the Hornets’ four hits. Losing pitcher Hunter Young had two hits for the Red Raiders.
“Pitching has been a bright spot for our team this season,” Shaughnessy said. “Alex, Dan (Hartmann) and Trenton (Griffiths) have put us in positions to win the game each time they step on the mound. I can’t ask for much more than that.
“Warren (Miller) continues to hit the ball well for us. Nate Baker continues to play well at the top of our line-up and at shortstop.”
Plattsburgh 3, Massena 1
MHS 010 000 0 — 1 4 2
PHS 000 012 x — 3 4 1
Young, Finnstein (6) and Monacelli. O’Neal, Miller (6), B. Calkins (7) and Lacey. WP- Miller. LP- Young. Sv- B. Calkins. 2B- Marasco (Mass).
SARANAC LAKE 11
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars had no answer for Brady Roberts who went the distance with a no-hitter and 14 strikeouts. He walked only two and hit one batter.
“Brady Roberts threw a great game,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “Congratulations to him on his no-hitter.
“Their offense also hit the ball hard at times and took advantage of some of our defensive miscues.”
Kaden Darrah, Brayden Munn and Noah Munn powered the Red Storm offensively with two hits each, with Darrah driving in three runs. Noah Munn had two doubles, and Nick Munn and Brayden Munn a double each.
“Although we didn’t get the result we wanted, there were positives we can take from today,” Norton said. “We made some really nice defensive plays at times, and had a few better at-bats as the game went on.
“We still need to do a better job of limiting mistakes defensively.”
Saranac Lake 11, NCCS 0
SLCS 010 504 1 — 11 10 0
NCCS 000 000 0 — 0 0 4
Roberts and Kratts. Ji. Wells, Surprenant (4), McIntyre (7) and Jo. Wells. WP- Roberts LP- Ji. Wells. 2B- Ni. Munn (SLCS), B. Munn (SLCS), No. Munn 2 (SLCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 12
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
BEEKMANTOWN — Winning pitcher Nate Parliament and reliever Sam Bingel combined for 14 strikeouts.
The Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the advantage for good.
Quinn Brandell, Steven Bronson, Zach LaPier and Parker Broughton rapped out two hits each for the Eagles, with Bingel and Brandell getting doubles. Parliament, Jasper Burdo and Patrick Hagadorn each had a single.
Scott LaMountain and Carson Garcia accounted for two singles and a double each for AuSable Valley, and Konnor Facteau also had a hit.
Beekmantown 12, AuSable Valley 4
AVCS 101 010 1 — 4 7 1
BCS 501 240 x — 12 12 1
Facteau, LaMountain (2), Dashnaw (4) and Garcia. Parliament, Bingel (4) and Burdo. WP- Parliament. LP- Facteau. 2B- LaMountain (AVCS), Garcia (AVCS), Bingel (BCS), Brandell (BCS).
PERU 11
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
PERU — Winning pitcher Zach O’Connell, Joey Mitchell and Zack Engstrom combined for 13 strikeouts in the Nighthawks’ win.
O’Connell also finished with a double and single offensively, while Kalib Smith and Donnie Mitchell added doubles.
Peru held a 3-0 lead before breaking the game open with six runs in the bottom of the third.
“It was a good team effort to come away with a win when we didn’t have our best game,” Peru coach Brian Marino said.
“Donnie Mitchell came through with a big RBI double in the first inning after Zach O’Connell’s RBI double. Kalib Smith added a two-run double in the fourth inning.”
Caleb Damour led the Bobcats offensively with two of his team’s four hits. Matt Boulrice added a double.
Peru 11, NAC 3
NAC 000 001 2 — 3 4 2
PCS 306 002 x — 11 9 5
Boulrice, Damour (4) and Lambert. O’Connell, J. Mitchell (5), Engstrom (7) and Moore. WP- O’Connell. LP- M. Boulrice. 2B- M. Boulrice (NAC), O’Connell (PCS), D. Mitchell (PCS), Smith (PCS).
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 14
CROWN POINT 7
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers’ offense continued to flex its muscles with 16 hits.
Max Hyman led the way with a home run, double and two singles, while Jon Caito, Jarrett Mihill and Vann Morrelli added two hits.
Winning pitcher P.J. Colby struck out six in three innings and Morrelli fanned seven in four innings to get the save.
Ryan Russell paced the Panthers with three hits, while Reese Pertak and Evan Casey added two apiece.
“Both teams battled throughout the game,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said. “Morrelli slowed the Panthers’ bats in the final three innings.
“Crown Point’s Pertak, Carey and Russell created havoc for our pitching all game, combining for seven hits and five runs scored. Max Hyman had a night going four-for-four at the plate for us, scoring four runs and driving in three.”
Lake Placid 14, Crown Point 7
CP 103 300 0 — 7 9 5
LP 413 321 x — 14 16 3
R. Russell, Carey (6) and J. Russell, Pertak (2). Colby, Morrelli (4) and Thomsen. WP- Colby. LP- R. Russell. Sv- Morrelli. 2B- Hyman (LPCS), Caito (LPCS), Wood (LPCS), Curry (LPCS). HR- Hyman (LPCS).
FRIDAY
CVAC
PLATTSBURGH 12
SARANAC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Braeden Calkins accounted for a triple, double and single to lead the Hornets’ offensively.
Nate Baker and Trenton Griffiths added two hits each for PHS, which scored at least two runs in each of the first five innings.
The combined three-hit shutout went to Dan Hartmann, who struck out three in three in five innings to get the victory, and Warren Miller, who fanned five over the final two frames.
“Danny battled for us and made some key pitches to get out of trouble,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “Warren came in and threw two great innings. It was great to see him out there and being as effective as he was.
“Braeden Calkins is locked in at the plate. Jack Sorrell and Nate Baker have done a great job the past couple of games and Warren Miller has been a steady in the middle of our line-up.”
Alex Clancy rapped two of the three hits for the Chiefs.
Plattsburgh 12, Saranac 0
SCS 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
PHS 222 420 x — 12 10 2
Lashway, Spaulding (3), Yanulavich (6) and Lucia. Hartmann, Miller (6) and Calkins, DeAngelo (3). WP- Hartmann. LP- Lashway. 2B-. B. Calkins (PHS). 3B- B. Calkins (PHS).
NON-LEAGUE
PERU 8
MASSENA 1
PERU — Donnie Mitchell went the distance for the pitching win, striking out 10, and Jake Frechette was the hitting standout with two hits and four RBI.
“Donnie did a great job pitching for us, limiting Massena to two hits and one unearned run,” Peru coach Brian Marino said.
“Jake Frechette led us offensively with two singles, driving in four runs and scoring two runs himself.”
The Nighthawks scored three runs in each of the third and sixth innings to pull away.
Hunter Young had both hits for the Red Raiders.
“Massena is a good team,” Marino said. “We needed to have a good approach against their pitcher, and we were able to get his pitch count up while taking advantage of some of their mistakes.”
Peru 8, Massena 1
MHS 100 000 0 — 1 2 3
PCS 103 103 x — 8 5 2
Eastwood, Eddy (5) and Monacelli. D. Mitchell and Moore, O’Connell (7). WP- D. Mitchell. LP- Eastwood.
