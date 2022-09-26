PLATTSBURGH — Caleigh Latour’s performance on Friday helped Plattsburgh
High School record a 153.25-135.6 win over Beekmantown in Champlain Valley
Athletic Conference gymnastics.
Latour placed second in the all-around with a 31.85 score, third in the vault, a tie for second on the bars, tied for second on the beam and second in the floor exercise.
Seton Catholic’s Oona Hall stole the show, winning the all-around with a 32.25 score. Hall placed first in each event, except floor where she placed third. Hornets coach Janice Trudeau said Hall had a fantastic meet.
Beekmantown’s Shawna Manor placed third in the all-around, winning the floor event and tying with Hall on the bars.
On the vault, Hall topped Plattsburgh’s Malaeah Lunan and Ninah Keliihanaui who tied for second place. Latour placed third.
Hall and Manor tied for the win on the bars with a score of 7.2. Latour and Lunan tied for second at 7.0. Jaelynn Lacey rounded out the top three.
Moving to the beam saw Hall claim first at 8.2, with Latour and teammate Emma Watts tying for second place. Lunan notched her third event placing in the top three.
