PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets continued their undefeated start to the season on Wednesday, as they battled through both the rain and the Cougars to win the boys match, 5-0, and the girls, 3-2.
The boys again were led in the No. 1 slot by Sebastien Bonnabesse, who won his game 6-2 and 6-0. The best matchup of the contest however, may have come in the No. 2 slot, as Andrew Bula was taken to extra points in the first set before winning 7-5, then escaping with a win in the second set, 6-3.
"Plattsburgh played with heart and determination not dropping a set," Plattsburgh coach Cathy Whalen said.
Northeastern Clinton would battle back in the girls matchup, as both Callie Racine in the No. 1 singles slot and Sydney Lemieux in the No. 2 slot would win their games. Plattsburgh would still, however, come away with the win thanks to victories from Vera Saliba in the No. 3 singles slot as well as, both in both doubles groupings.
Northeastern Clinton took on Beekmantown Thursday, with the scores and results to be posted in the weekend edition of Press-Republican. Plattsburgh will also get Beekmantown next on their schedule as they look to stay unbeaten, however, they won't take on the Eagles until Monday, May 1.
