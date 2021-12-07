Plattsburgh State ties No. 6 Norwich, 2-2, in OT

PLATTSBURGH — Sometimes a tie can feel like a win when you do a lot of things right in the game.
That was the case for the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team Tuesday night at the Stafford Ice Arena.
Jacob Modry's goal with 2:55 remaining in regulation lifted the Cardinals (6-4-2) to a 2-all overtime tie with No. 6 Norwich (6-1-4) in non-conference play.
“Sometimes you have to take the outcome of a game out of it and look at the progression,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “We did what we wanted to do and how we wanted to play was there tonight.
“We can't have moral victories and, of course, we wanted to win the game. But we want to get better every game. And I thought we did tonight.”
The first period was scoreless and the Cadets would grab a 2-0 lead in the second on goals by Isaac Chapman at 4:34 and then Clark Kerner at 10:23.
But Plattsburgh State got a huge goal from Adam Tretowicz at the 14:04 mark to cut the deficit in half after two.
Then late in regulation, Modry drilled a shot from straight on that found the back of the net to force overtime.
The Cardinals continued to press the issue as time ran down, but couldn't get the game-winner.
The two teams went into the three-on-three overtime stanza and neither team was able to score.
“I thought our guys showed a lot of character in coming back from 2-0,” Moffat said. “As the game went on, we were able to get more pucks to the net and tried to get that ugly goal. We were able to create some rebounds.
“I thought we did a really good job all game long blocking shots and our penalty kill was good. The guys stepped up.”
Plattsburgh State also did a great job on faceoffs with a 46-29 advantage. Leading the way was Carson Gallagher with 17 faceoffs won and Tretowicz next with 10.
“We won a lot of faceoffs,” Moffat said. “We scored a goal off a faceoff and nearly had another after a timeout. I was happy with that and the way we competed.”
The Cardinals finished with a 37-21 advantage in shots on goal and outshot the Cadets in every period except the five-minute overtime when Norwich had a 3-2 edge.
Plattsburgh State goalie Anthony Del Tufo stopped 19 of 21 shots and Drennen Atherton turned aside 35 of 37 shots for the Cadets.
It was the second meeting of the season between the two teams.
Norwich won the first, 5-2, in the championship game of the FirstLight Great Northern Shootout at Middlebury College.
The Cardinals play their final game of the first semester when they make the trip to Morrisville State for a SUNYAC game on Saturday night.
Plattsburgh State 2, Norwich 2, OT
Score by periods:
Norwich 0 2 0 0 — 2
Plattsburgh 0 1 1 0 — 2
First period- no scoring.
Second period- 1, Nor, Chapman (O'Neal), 4:34. 2, Nor, Kerner (Williams, O'Mara), 10:23. 3, PSU, Tretowicz (Bryer, Mancuso), 14:04.
Third period- 4, PSU, Modry (Jirousek), 17:05.
Overtime- no scoring.
Shots on goal:
Norwich 6 6 6 3 — 21
Plattsburgh 8 13 14 2 — 37
Goaltenders (shots-saves)- Atherton, Nor, 37-35. Del Tufo, PSU, 21-19.
