MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Plattsburgh State baseball team was that close to sweeping its doubleheader on Wednesday.
The Cardinals, however, couldn't seal the deal.
After Nick Cergol's walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Plattsburgh an 8-7 victory in the opener, Albertus Magnus scored the game-winning run on a walk-off wild pitch in the home half of the seventh for a 2-1 win in the second contest.
The twinbill split left the Cardinals with a 2-5 overall record, including a 1-4 mark on their southern trip.
PLATTSBURGH 8
ALBERTUS MAGNUS 7
The Falcons scored six runs in the top of the third to take a 7-2 lead, but the Cardinals would rally back with the help of five Albertus Magnus errors in the contest.
Plattsburgh tied it, at 7-all, with four runs in the fifth and it stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh.
Ryan Nista started on the hill for the Cardinals, but ran into trouble in the third inning and Chris Santic took over. Santic got off to a shaky start, but settled down and tossed three scoreless innings.
Sean Malamud, Plattsburgh's No. 1 starter, then relieved Santic in the top of the seventh and struck out the side.
Cergol, who hit a game-winning home run in the Cardinals' prior win, led off the bottom of the inning with a drive over the right-field fence to win it.
Cergol went three-for-three, including two runs scored and three RBI. Alex Kornblau added a hit, RBI and three runs scored, while Conner Gonzalski chipped in with a run, hit and two RBI.
Also key in the victory was Plattsburgh playing flawless defense in the field.
ALBERTUS MAGNUS 2
PLATTSBURGH 1
Justin Osborn gave the Cardinals a quality start in the second game as he pitched 4.2 innings, allowed one run, three hits, two walks and struck out five.
But Christian Corliss, who had pitched only three innings for Albertus Magnus coming into the game, went the distance for the victory, allowing only an unearned run.
Plattsburgh rapped out eight hits in the game, but couldn't come up with the clutch hit when needed and stranded 11 runners.
The Cardinals' defense committed only three errors all day, but two of them came in the bottom of the seventh when the Falcons snapped a 1-all deadlock and scored the game-winning run without getting a hit in the inning.
Reliever Kolby Mordecki got the first batter out, but walked the next and Malamud took over. An infield error put runners on first and second before the Cardinals got the second out. But an infield error loaded the bases and a wild pitch then brought in the game-winning run.
Plattsburgh pitching allowed just four hits in the game.
Kyle Cremin and Nick Goldberg led the Cardinals offensively with two hits apiece and Andrew Veit drove in the team's only run.
Albertus Magnus took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and Plattsburgh tied it in the fourth with an unearned run.
—
Game 1
Plattsburgh State 8, Albertus Magnus 7
Albertus Magnus 106 000 0 — 7 10 5
Plattsburgh State 201 040 1 — 8 8 0
Baldwin, Mayo (5), Kozlowski (5) and Ramos. Nista, Santic (3), Malamud (7) and Goldberg. WP- Malamud. LP- Kozlowski. 2B- Locasano (AB), Sullivan (AB), Broadhurst (AB), Abate (AB), Arent (AB). HR- Cergol (PSU).
—
Game 2
Albertus Magnus 2, Plattsburgh State 1
Plattsburgh State 000 100 0 — 1 8 3
Albertus Magnus 100 000 1 — 2 4 2
Osborn, Mordecki (5), Malamud (7) and Goldberg. Corliss and Ramos. WP- Corliss. LP- Mordecki. 2B- Kornblau (PSU), Cremin (PSU), Defayette (PSU), Jefferson (AB).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.